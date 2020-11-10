Daniella Levine Cava launches transition site, solicits resident input for upcoming term

Miami-Dade County Mayor-elect Daniella Levine Cava is launching a new transition website aimed at soliciting advice from county constituents as she prepares to take office.

Levine Cava has served on the County Commission since winning the District 8 seat in 2014. She defeated fellow Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo last Tuesday in a contest to succeed term-limited County Mayor Carlos Giménez.

“I am humbled and honored by the trust placed in me by our community to lead Miami-Dade,” Levine Cava said in a statement announcing the new site.

“I ran for Mayor to restore accountability to our local government and work together to help more families to prosper and thrive. There is no time to waste to get started on the hard work ahead.”

Levine Cava’s new site contains an open letter to Miami-Dade County residents listing some of her priorities for her upcoming term as well as a link for constituents to send suggestions about potential problems facing the community.

Residents can submit their name, address and email to offer a comment to the Mayor-elect’s team. Respondents are also able to check boxes highlighting their own areas of concern, such as the county’s COVID-19 response, regional transit issues and other topics.

On Tuesday, Levine Cava commented on some of her own top priorities and urged residents to get more involved with the local government.

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, and far too many Miami-Dade families are worried about how they will put food on the table this week or simply keep the lights on. We face urgent challenges like saving Biscayne Bay, tackling our affordable housing crisis, and building an effective, reliable public transit system,” Levine Cava said.

“I’m ready to help us turn the page and move forward as one community, not just to bring back our economy but to build a better future for Miami-Dade by putting families and small businesses first. I’m getting to work on behalf of the people of our community — and it’s important for our residents to be involved to build the future we want to see together.”

Levine Cava is the first woman elected to serve as Miami-Dade County Mayor. She won last week’s election by nearly 8 points.