Lobbying compensation: The Fiorentino Group dodges COVID dip with $625K third-quarter haul

Despite the lean economic times, The Fiorentino Group managed to keep pace with its earnings in the first two quarters of the year, reeling in an estimated $625,000 in Q3.

The firm’s July-through-September performance actually exceeds their first-quarter haul — median estimates show the half-dozen advocates led by founder Marty Fiorentino tallied $345,000 in legislative lobbying pay and added another $280,000 in the executive.

Comparatively, the firm’s Q1 median earnings estimate rang in at $610,000.

Florida lobbyists report their earnings in ranges rather than exact amounts unless a client pays more than $50,000 during a single reporting period. Those ranges cover $10,000 increments. Firms also report their overall earnings in broad ranges.

At the top end, The Fiorentino Group could have earned as much as $1 million. That’s a match to its max figures as of late.

Fiorentino and lobbyists John Delaney, Joe Mobley, Mark Pinto, Davis Bean, and Shannan Schuessler represented more than 60 clients in Q3, with 58 showing up on their legislative compensation report.

Atop the client sheet were a trio of principals that paid $25,000 apiece for representation in the Legislature — the City of Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital, and the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers. Ten more clients showed up a rung down, paying an estimated $15,000 in fees each.

The Jax-based firm represents numerous statewide interests, though Northeast Florida clients are their forte. Also among their clientele are the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Atlantic Beach, CSX Transportation and the Clay and Flagler county governments.

Household names on their reports include AT&T, the PGA Tour and Uber.

All made an encore on The Fiorentino Group’s executive branch lobbying report. That sheet included one $25,000 client — Flagler Hospital — followed by seven in the $10,000 to $20,000 pay range. The balance checked in with $5,000 retainers for the quarter.

If each of their clients maxed out, The Fiorentino Group could have earned as much as $530,000 in the Legislature and $470,000 in the executive branch, for a top-end total of $1 million even.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms face a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July. 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-February.