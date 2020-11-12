Miami-Dade County Mayor-elect Daniella Levine Cava hires Johanna Cervone as chief of staff

Miami-Dade County Mayor-elect Daniella Levine Cava is bringing on Johanna Cervone to serve as her chief of staff, she announced Thursday.

Cervone is a former communications director for the Florida Democratic Party. She has also served as the executive director of communications for University of Miami President Julio Frenk.

“As we get to work right away tackling the big challenges facing Miami-Dade County, I’m thrilled to have Johanna join my team to help drive forward our priorities from day one,” Levine Cava said in a Thursday statement announcing the move.

“She is a strategic leader who has dedicated her career to causes that uplift working families in Florida and across Latin America, and she will help ensure that we build an accountable, transparent, and effective local government working on behalf of the people of Miami-Dade.”

Cervone is an Argentina native who moved to the U.S., earning multiple degrees from Florida State University. She’s worked for Levine Cava before. Cervone served as communications director during Levine Cava’s tenure representing District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. Levine Cava gave up that seat to mount her mayoral run.

“I’m so proud to join Mayor-Elect Levine Cava’s team at this history-making moment for our county,” Cervone added.

“Having served as part of her District 8 commission team, I know first-hand how hard the new Mayor will work every single day on behalf of the people of Miami-Dade. I’m excited to get to work helping deliver on her bold vision to move Miami-Dade forward through crisis and to build a more resilient, inclusive economy and community.”

Levine Cava won the mayoral runoff on Nov. 3, defeating fellow Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo by nearly 8 points. She’s the first woman elected as Miami-Dade County Mayor.

The Mayor-elect has since launched a transition website aimed at allowing residents to speak out about important issues prior to Levine Cava taking office.