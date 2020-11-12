Connect with us

Georgia Runoff

Million dollar man: Lindsey Graham says he'll spend on Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia Runoff Headlines

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott say Georgia Senate race about Chuck Schumer, AOC
Image via AP.

Georgia Runoff

Million dollar man: Lindsey Graham says he’ll spend on Georgia Senate runoff

Big investment for Palmetto State pol.

on

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was just reelected in South Carolina, says he’s donating $1 million of his campaign money to help two GOP senators win runoff races in neighboring Georgia.

Graham told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that Republicans need to counter a “tsunami of liberal money” flowing into Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate.

Democrats already control the House, and Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect after beating President Donald Trump in their White House contest.

In the Georgia runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is looking to unseat Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“The story of this election is going to be … the ability to adapt,” Graham told AP before his win against Jaime Harrison, a Democrat with better fundraising.

“I was being outraised 3-to-1, but we adjusted. We’ve created a fundraising apparatus that I think will be the template for Republicans in the future.”

Out-of-state spending on both sides was high. According to federal election data, about 93% of Harrison’s contributions came from outside South Carolina, compared with 87% of Graham’s.

In his victory speech, Graham referenced his nationwide support, an effort he has said was necessary to be able to vie with Harrison’s astronomic numbers.

“There are people all over this country who came to my aid. There are people who had never given 15 cents, who gave me what they could,” Graham said. “Ted Cruz’s mother sent me 30 bucks.”

___

Published courtesy of the Associated Press.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.