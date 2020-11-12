Million dollar man: Lindsey Graham says he’ll spend on Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was just reelected in South Carolina, says he’s donating $1 million of his campaign money to help two GOP senators win runoff races in neighboring Georgia.

Graham told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that Republicans need to counter a “tsunami of liberal money” flowing into Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate.

Democrats already control the House, and Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect after beating President Donald Trump in their White House contest.

In the Georgia runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is looking to unseat Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“The story of this election is going to be … the ability to adapt,” Graham told AP before his win against Jaime Harrison, a Democrat with better fundraising.

“I was being outraised 3-to-1, but we adjusted. We’ve created a fundraising apparatus that I think will be the template for Republicans in the future.”

Out-of-state spending on both sides was high. According to federal election data, about 93% of Harrison’s contributions came from outside South Carolina, compared with 87% of Graham’s.

In his victory speech, Graham referenced his nationwide support, an effort he has said was necessary to be able to vie with Harrison’s astronomic numbers.

“There are people all over this country who came to my aid. There are people who had never given 15 cents, who gave me what they could,” Graham said. “Ted Cruz’s mother sent me 30 bucks.”

___

Published courtesy of the Associated Press.