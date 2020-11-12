Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs nets $490K in Q3

The half-dozen lobbyists at Strategos Public Affairs earned an estimated $490,000 last quarter, according to newly filed compensation reports.

The team, including Adam Giery, Jim Horne, Nicholas Mortellaro, Orlando Pryor, Tara Reid and Trey Traviesa, represented more than two dozen clients, netting $250,000 in the Legislature and another $230,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate overall pay.

Firms also list a range for their overall pay. Strategos’ legislative and executive reports both fell in the $100,000 to $250,000 range. The top end estimate for the quarter is $500,000.

The figure is consistent with the firm’s quarterly earnings in recent reporting periods. Last year, the team pulled in an estimated $2.1 million, or a little over $500,000 a quarter.

Strategos’ legislative compensation report is led off by a pair of clients that paid an estimated $35,000 each — Flagler Hospital and ScanStat Technologies.

They were followed by a dozen principals that paid $15,000 in retainers for the July through September reporting period.

Strategos specializes in education industry lobbying, and several clients in that pay range hailed from that market, including ChanceLight Behavioral Health & Education, Curriculum Associates, Educational Testing Service and eDynamic Learning.

Many of those are long term clients. Educational Testing Service, for instance, provided Strategos with one of its most lucrative contracts for all of 2019.

Five others rounded out the report by paying about $5,000 each in fees last quarter.

The firm’s executive branch report showed an identical roster of clients and most of them paid the same amount for representation on the other side of the capitol.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms face a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-February.