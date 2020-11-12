Connect with us

Lobbying compensation: RSA Consulting keeps pace with $430K in Q3 pay

Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs nets $490K in Q3

Lobbying compensation: RSA Consulting keeps pace with $430K in Q3 pay

The Tampa-based firm matched its Q2 earnings reports.

New compensation reports show RSA Consulting Group racked up an estimated $430,000 in lobbying fees last quarter.

The quartet, including Ron Pierce, Kaitlyn Bailey, Edward Briggs and Natalie King, repped more than 60 clients during the reporting period, amassing $215,000 in legislative lobbying fees and matching that total in the executive branch.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate overall pay.

Firms also list a range for their overall pay. RSA’s legislative and executive reports both fell in the $100,000 to $250,000 range. Their top end estimate for the quarter is $500,000.

Pierce and Co. listed four clients in the $10,000 to $20,000 pay bracket on their legislative compensation report, including the Florida Association of Community Health Centers, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority and the Tampa Bay Partnership.

The Tampa-based firm juggled several other interests headquartered in their home turf. Among the more recognizable were Port Tampa Bay and three entities connected to Jeff Vinik — Amalie Arena, Strategic Property Partners and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The firm also lobbied for Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, the company behind a proposed highspeed rail that could cut the travel time between Tampa and Naples to a mere 15 minutes.

RSA’s executive branch report showed an identical client roster, topped by the same four $15,000 contracts listed in their legislative report.

In all, RSA Consulting Group’s median and top-end earnings estimates are in line with their reports from the second quarter, indicating the firm is weathering the current economic slowdown well.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms face a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-February.

Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

