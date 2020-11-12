Rick Scott warns that Joe Biden will have a ‘very difficult time standing up to progressives’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott unsurprisingly sees the Georgia runoff elections for Senate as must win for a number of reasons.

Among those reasons: a 52-seat Republican caucus would present a “firewall” against what he expects to be a capitulation to the hard left in the executive branch.

“Joe Biden is going to have a very difficult time standing up to progressives in his party,” the first-term Republican said on Fox News Radio Thursday.

Scott was chosen by colleagues this week to helm the National Republican Senatorial Committee and promises to be an active head of the Senate campaign arm from the start.

The Naples Republican is headed to Cumming, Georgia on Friday afternoon for a rally on behalf of Senate colleagues David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Scott, as he is quick to remind those listening, is running ads in Georgia promoting the Republican candidates. The runoff campaign, according to Advertising Analytics, has already cost $45 million.

Scott’s Peach State ad buy is a contrast spot that quotes Chuck Schumer saying that if Democrats can “take Georgia,” they can “change America.”

They are Scott’s first official act as head of the NRSC. If Republicans win, the Senate has 52 Republicans and some breathing room. And if they don’t?

As the Senator told radio host Guy Benson Thursday, “This is it. This is for everything.”

The Senator, when asked why pursuing that leadership position was important to him, gave an aspirational answer.

“I’m here for the purpose of making sure we continue to have the country I grew up in,” Scott said. “That’s not going to happen if we don’t have a Republican Senate.”

With 22 Republicans slated to run for reelection and at least a couple open seats, Scott made promises of “great candidates” both identified and otherwise.

“I’m going to recruit more candidates,” Scott pledged. “We can win all across this country. I’m going to find great candidates. We’re going to compete in every state.”