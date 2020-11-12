Personnel note: David Santiago named executive director of Floridians for Lawsuit Reform

Former Rep. David Santiago is the new head of Floridians for Lawsuit Reform.

The organization announced Tuesday that the Deltona Republican would serve as its new Executive Director, where he will lead efforts to raise public awareness about the need for reforms that will eliminate lawsuit abuse and reduce rates for Florida’s consumers.

“I am excited about this new role, which allows me to continue serving the citizens of Florida,” Santiago said. “Lawsuit abuse and fraud is rampant in our state, and the costs of excessive litigation ultimately impact Florida’s consumers. As Executive Director of Floridians for Lawsuit Reform, I’ll help play a meaningful role in helping to improve the overly litigious climate here in the Sunshine State.”

FLR cited Santiago’s legislative experience to outline why he’s a good fit for the role — his familiarity with workers compensation, property insurance, motor vehicle insurance, reinsurance, block chain technologies, autonomous vehicles, and medical malpractice are all beneficial to the group’s goals.

Santiago represented House District 27 from 2012 through this year. He served as Majority Whip in 2012 through 2016. Prior to his first election, Santiago served as a Deltona City Commissioner for four years. He left the Legislature due to term limits.

Now a private citizen, his post-legislative career is booming.

Last month, lobbying firm Colodny Fass announced he would join their government consulting team. The firm also cited his extensive experience in insurance law when they announced the hire.

Among his contributions were bills related to workers compensation, travel insurance, surplus lines insurance, the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, pharmacy benefits managers, motor vehicle insurance, reinsurance, civil remedies against insurers, consumer finance loans, blockchain technologies, construction defects, insurance rate making and forms, and condominium loss assessments.

Concurrent with his legislative service, Santiago was a four-year member of the National Conference of Insurance Legislators, a nonprofit organization that helps legislators make informed decisions on federal and state insurance regulation.