David Perdue ad ties Jon Ossoff to Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi

The newest ad from U.S. Sen. David Perdue turns Democrats’ successes and interests in Georgia into a warning.

Grainy images of Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer blast on screen. “Now we take Georgia,” the New Yorker says. “Then we change America.”

That change, a female narrator suggests, should scare Republicans to the polls in January.

“You heard him,” the voiceover states. “Chuck Schumer is trying to use Georgia to take the Senate Majority and radically change America.”

The nation’s interests turned to the Peach State after Joe Biden came out the apparent vote leader in the Presidential election (a recount will decide who gets Georgia’s 16 electoral votes). The state now hosts two Senate runoffs, one between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff and the other pitting appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

With Democrats two votes show of taking the majority in the Senate, the stakes turn all the more serious in Georgia, something that’s attracted the attention of Florida’s Republican and Democratic political class alike.

As the special election between Loeffler and Warnock turns personal, it’s been clear some time Ossoff was all that stood in the way of Perdue and another term. And along that way, the Georgia Democrat uttered some phrases remarkably similar to Schumer’s post-election summary of the races. The Perdue ad points that out vividly.

Footage of the Democrat speaking to consultants echoes the “change” message Republicans hope will energize conservatives to vote.

“Change is coming to America,” Ossoff says in highlighted footage.

“Believe them,” the narrator says.

The ad touches on a number of issues with haunting language, while also drawing Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi into the imagery. And it lists out a series of racially charged issues for voters to consider.

“The Schumer-Pelosi-Ossoff change? Defund the police. Voting rights for illegal immigrants. Washington, D.C. as the 51st State.”

The Georgia runoff will be held Jan. 5.