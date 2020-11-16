Rick Scott says Raphael Warnock is a ‘socialist or Marxist’

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, the Florida Republican helming the National Republican Senatorial Committee, continues to engage in the Georgia Senate runoff election.

On the Monday afternoon edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Scott contended that one of the Democrats running in the January election was a “socialist or a Marxist.”

Scott told host Harris Faulkner that Reverend Raphael Warnock was a “socialist or a Marxist, you can decide what you want.”

“He believes that government can run your life … he called law enforcement thugs,” Scott said. “He clearly is not where Georgians are.”

Warnock is challenging Senator Kelly Loeffler for her position in the Senate. Though Republicans did not target him ahead of the November election, the runoff has seen the GOP attack machine slam the Atlanta minister for his alleged radical leanings and various personal dramas.

Scott’s own NRSC has launched a website slamming Radical Raphael, and the creative will feel familiar to those who have seen Republican messaging against so-called socialists in recent cycles.

“Radical Raphael Warnock was educated by Marxists, praised by socialists, and even welcomed Communist leader, Fidel Castro, to his church. He defended Jeremiah Wright’s “God Damn America” agenda, decried the right to life and the 2nd Amendment, and proudly touts his support of organizations that want to destroy the nuclear family and undermine our longstanding support of Israel,” claims the copy.

Indeed, the nationalization of the campaign seems to vex Warnock, who bristled at being lumped in with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a weekend talk show, saying “this is a Georgia race and I am Georgia” and that “Schumer is not on the ballot.”

Scott, who repeatedly quotes Schumer saying “if we take Georgia, we can change the country,” relishes the involvement of Schumer and liberal firebrands such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has vowed to engage in the Peach State.

“I hope all these national politicians on the Democrats’ side don’t stop talking because you’re helping us in Georgia,” Scott said.

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance in Georgia’s two Senate races, politicians on all sides will continue to talk until the votes are counted the first week of January. Expect President Donald Trump to weigh in for the Republican side, though it’s unclear as of yet how President-elect Joe Biden will engage for Democrats.