Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat to LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

On: Matthew Hunter is the new legislative assistant to President-designate Wilton Simpson. He was formerly in Sen. Lisbeth Benacquisto‘s office.

Off and on: Claudia Farinas and Judith Ruiz are replacing David Marin as a legislative assistant to Hialeah Gardens Republican Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr. Chavely Delgado-Gomez is his new secretary.

On: Hunter Flack is the new legislative assistant to Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters.

Off and on: Hunter Clary replaced Tiffany Borrego as a legislative assistant to Palm Coast Republican Sen. Travis Hutson.

On: Chad Boole became a legislative assistant to Naples Republican Sen. Kathleen Passidomo.

On: Beatriz Marte became a legislative assistant to Kissimmee Democratic Sen. Victor Torres.

On: Eric Lloyd became policy chief for the House Health Market Reform Subcommittee.

Off and on: Tim Sadberry replaced Cindy Kynoch as the Senate Staff Director for the Joint Legislative Budget Commission.

On: Chris Sanchez is the new policy chief to the House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee.

Off: Melissa Tully is no longer an administrative lead for the House Public Integrity & Ethics Committee.

Off: Melissa Tully is no longer an administrative lead for the House Select Committee on the Integrity of Research Institutions.

On: Ryan Fernandez is the new legislative assistant to Miami Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis.

On: Ashley Holton is the new legislative assistant to Indialantic Republican Rep. Thad Altman.

On: Eleanor McDonough is the new legislative assistant to Kissimmee Democratic Rep. Kristen Arrington.

On: Hilda Quintero is the new district secretary to Deltona Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby.

Off: Clay Gunter is no longer a legislative assistant to Lithia Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

On: William Green is the new legislative assistant to Miami-Dade Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin.

On: Riley Houlihan is the new legislative assistant, and James Mullen is the new district secretary, to Lee County Republican Rep. Adam Botana.

On: Chris Hodge is back as a legislative assistant to Osprey Republican Rep. James Buchanan.

On: Brittany Rembert, formerly in Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff‘s office, became a legislative assistant to Lakeland Republican Rep. Colleen Burton.

On: Samantha Garcia is the new district secretary to Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera.

Off: Beatriz Marte has stepped down as district secretary to Kissimmee Democratic Rep. John Cortes.

Off: Sarah Goldman has stepped down as district secretary to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond.

On: Nikita Mizgirev is the new legislative assistant to Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio.

On: Jaylin Martir is the new legislative assistant to Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

On: Sandy Matthews is the new legislative assistant and Marie Ehle is the new district secretary to Clay County Republican Rep. Sam Garrison.

On: Eric Schau is the new legislative assistant and Priscilla Skupny is the new district secretary to Lee County Republican Rep. Mike Giallombardo. They were previously in Rep. Dane Eagle and Rep. Matt Caldwell’s offices, respectively.

On: Jim Browne is the new legislative assistant to Port Charlotte Republican Rep. Michael Grant.

On: Carolyn Kolenda is the new district secretary to Sarasota Republican Rep. Tommy Gregory.

On: Kennedy Starnes is the new legislative assistant and Cyndie McQuaig is the new district secretary to Marion County Republican Rep. Joe Harding.

On: Michelle Sherfield is the new legislative assistant to Gainesville Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson.

On: Lisa Librizzi is the new district secretary to Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

On: Derick Tabertshofer is the new legislative assistant to Pinellas County Republican Rep. Traci Koster. He was previously in Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen‘s office.

On: Morgan Rodgers is the new legislative assistant, and Valerie McDonald is the new district secretary, to Brandon Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned.

On: Monisha Perkins is the new legislative assistant to Orange County Democratic Rep. Travaris McCurdy.

On: Taj Johnson is the new legislative assistant and Michelle Worley is the new district secretary to Duval County Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon.

On: Joey Planz is the new legislative assistant to Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf.

Off: Wesley Larkin has stepped down as legislative assistant to Palatka Republican Rep. Bobby Payne.

On: Shelia Robinson is the new legislative assistant and Niama Obas is the new district secretary, to Miami-Dade Democratic Rep. Felicia Simone Robinson. They were formerly with Rep. Barbara Watson and Sen. Oscar Braynon, respectively.

On: Alia Leroy is the new legislative assistant to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner. She was previously in Braynon’s office.

Off: Priscilla Skupny is no longer a legislative assistant for North Fort Myers Republican Rep. Spencer Roach.

I’m: Gary Pheabus is the new legislative assistant, and Debra Malsberger is the new district secretary, to Escambia County Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman.

On: Teri Mitze and Robert Rease are the new district secretaries to Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore. They were formerly in Rep. Tina Polsky‘s office.

On: Sarah Craven is the new legislative assistant to Palm Beach Republican Rep. John Snyder. She was formerly with Rep. Holly Raschein.

Off: Kia Cuttino has stepped down as district secretary for Windermere Democratic Rep. Geri Thompson.

On: Clayton Clemens is the new legislative assistant, and Audette Bruce is the new district secretary, to Tampa Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo.

On: Eric Raimundo, formerly with Rep. David Santiago, is the new legislative assistant; and Aline Guy, formerly with Rep. Sullivan, is the new district secretary, to Lake County Republican Rep. Keith Truenow.

On: Diane Randolph, formerly with Rep. Barbara Watson, is the new district secretary to Broward County Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson.