COVID-19, impact on budget dominate Wilton Simpson’s first remarks as Senate President

With Florida’s state Senators gathering Tuesday to formally select their leader, Wilton Simpson has finally taken over as Senate President.

Simpson focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to “tighten our belts” with regard to the state’s budget as a result of the pandemic’s economic impact.

“None of us who were here last Session could have predicted what we are facing today,” Simpson said. “Our focus will be different because the world is different.”

Simpson paused to remember the lives of the more than 17,000 Floridians who have died with COVID-19. Gov. Ron DeSantis was on the Senate floor for Simpson’s designation ceremony, and Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz was in the Senate gallery as a guest.

“Nobody signs up to be Governor during a pandemic or disaster,” Simpson said, thanking DeSantis and Moskowitz.

“I am convinced your early actions to protect our elderly and our most vulnerable populations helped avoid thousands of deaths in Florida,” he added.

President Pro Tempore-designate Sen. Aaron Bean introduced the incoming President, who is endearingly known as an egg farmer.

“There’s more to Wilton than just eggs,” Bean said.

Outgoing Senate President Bill Galvano recalled the first time they met, sitting in the back of Simpson’s pickup truck in Trilby to avoid the rain. Galvano called his relationship with Simpson one of the “great friendships of his life,” adding that Simpson is a man of action and a natural leader.

“I have every confidence you are prepared to lead the Florida Senate in spite of unique issues you are facing that have not been faced before, and maybe especially because of those unique issues,” Galvano said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, and even resurging in Florida, the pandemic’s impact on the state budget will permeate the 2021 Session.

“Over the last several years, we voted many times to set aside money to prepare for a rainy day,” Simpson said. “Senators, it’s raining.”

The Legislature’s budget experts have lowered the estimate of General Revenue for this fiscal year $3.4 billion. Next fiscal year will see a $2 billion shortfall.

Lawmakers will need to make structural changes to the state budget, Simpson told Senators.

“We are going to tighten our belts,” he said. “There will be things that we did in times of plenty that need to be eliminated in these times of lean. We have less revenue, therefore we will have less government. That does not mean all we will do is cut the budget these next two years.”

Simpson also alluded to his experience in farming, taking the moment to emphasize the need to scrutinize the budget.

“Let’s take them out by the roots. Let’s get this budget field cleaned and plowed for the growth and prosperity that are ahead,” Simpson said. “You and I may not see the results in our two years, but we will make the difficult choices now that will impact Florida for generations to come. That is our calling. That is our duty. That is the assignment that Floridians have given this Senate.”