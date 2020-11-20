In heated Georgia runoff, Kelly Loeffler calls Raphael Warnock a ‘radical’s radical’

An incumbent Republican Senator in Georgia, facing a runoff election January 5, called her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock a “radical’s radical” Friday.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, appearing on Fox and Friends, continued to press her campaign’s case that Warnock is well outside the political mainstream in the Peach State.

“You have someone in Raphael Warnock, he’s Chuck Schumer and Stacey Abrams‘ handpicked choice,” Loeffler said. “He’s a radical’s radical.”

“He called police officers gangsters, thugs, bullies, and a threat to our children,” Loeffler told host Brian Kilmeade, taking a trip down oppo dump lane. “He said you can’t serve in the military and serve God. He made anti-Istael comments. He called Israel an apartheid state.”

Loeffler, appointed to the Senate less than a year ago by Governor Brian Kemp, is predicating much of her campaign on ideological contrast with Warnock. And she’s getting a lot of outside help to do so.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, two of Loeffler’s Florida colleagues, have pressed the case that the Atlanta preacher may be a “socialist” or a “Marxist.” Scott’s National Republican Senatorial Committee is also making similar arguments about “Radical Raphael.”

The rhetoric is as pitched as the stakes are high. If Loeffler and the other Georgia Republican involved in a January runoff, Senator David Perdue, win, the Republicans will hold the Senate with 52 seats. If Warnock and Perdue opponent Jon Ossoff win, meanwhile, the Senate would be a 50-50 split with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaker edge.

For its part, the White House is engaging also.

Vice President Mike Pence is headed to the Peach State Friday, playing to the voter-rich Atlanta media market with two North Georgia stops to cap the week.

The first stop will be in Canton at 12:30 PM, at the Cherokee County Convention Center.

The second show is in Gainesville at 3:15 PM, at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.

The President has called the race a “MUST WIN,” but he has not announced plans to visit the state anytime soon.