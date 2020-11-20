Mike Pence tells Georgia crowd presidential election isn’t over

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia to rally for Senate candidates Friday with two events. But he made it clear there’s unfinished business regarding the November vote.

Pence was at the Cherokee County Convention Center on behalf of Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, where he paid lip service to the idea that the 2020 Presidential election “contest continues” between President Donald Trump and President- elect Joe Biden.

“As our election contest continues here in Georgia and in courts throughout the country, I’ll make you a promise,” Pence said. “We’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out. And whatever the outcome, we will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again!”

Pence, thereafter, urged Georgians to “stay in the fight” just as the administration would continue to battle in the courts to back its various claims.

In fact, the Georgia results were certified Friday afternoon, with Democrat Joe Biden winning the state.

Pence wasn’t entirely ignoring reality. He noted that the Senate majority “could be one of our last lines of defense.”

Pence offered a recitation of accomplishments of the Trump White House, using the past tense in formulations like “we stood with law enforcement,” and lauding the Senators for standing with the administration.

Loeffler reprised familiar themes in Cherokee County, including calling opponent Raphael Warnock a “radical’s radical.” Loeffler, appointed roughly a year ago, also said she was opposed to “cancel culture, the fake news, [and] the radical left.”

Perdue, facing Democrat Jon Ossoff in his own runoff, warned in Cherokee County that his loss could augur a “change to the left that could affect America for two, three, four, five generations.”

“We can’t let that happen,” the Senator warned.