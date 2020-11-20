Mike Pence tells Georgia crowd presidential election isn’t over

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia to rally for Senate candidates Friday with two events. But he made it clear there’s unfinished business regarding the November vote.
Pence was at the Cherokee County Convention Center on behalf of Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, where he paid lip service to the idea that the 2020 Presidential election “contest continues” between President Donald Trump and President- elect Joe Biden.
“As our election contest continues here in Georgia and in courts throughout the country, I’ll make you a promise,” Pence said. “We’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out. And whatever the outcome, we will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again!”
Pence, thereafter, urged Georgians to “stay in the fight” just as the administration would continue to battle in the courts to back its various claims.
In fact, the Georgia results were certified Friday afternoon, with Democrat Joe Biden winning the state.
Pence wasn’t entirely ignoring reality. He noted that the Senate majority “could be one of our last lines of defense.”
Pence offered a recitation of accomplishments of the Trump White House, using the past tense in formulations like “we stood with law enforcement,” and lauding the Senators for standing with the administration.
Loeffler reprised familiar themes in Cherokee County, including calling opponent Raphael Warnock a “radical’s radical.” Loeffler, appointed roughly a year ago, also said she was opposed to “cancel culture, the fake news, [and] the radical left.”
Perdue, facing Democrat Jon Ossoff in his own runoff, warned in Cherokee County that his loss could augur a “change to the left that could affect America for two, three, four, five generations.”
“We can’t let that happen,” the Senator warned.
James Robert Miles
November 20, 2020 at 2:15 pm
The unAmerican and ever increasingly fascist oriented GOP extremist party is obviously attempting to pull off the first American coup! Pence is just one part of it. If the American people can’t see what Trump is trying to do and put up with it, than they deserve exactly what they are going to get. Trump has made it obvious for months now that if he didn’t win the election, than the election is fixed even before the first vote was cast. He has lost just about every attempt in court to reverse the will of the people so now he is trying to get GOP officials in various states to reverse the will of the people. Trump and his ilk don’t give a rats ass about democracy or the USA and this coup attempt just proves it. Never ming MAGA, turning the uSA into a dictatorship is their ultimate goal, nothing more, nothing less. The American people need to take to the streets in order to STOP this attempted coup and like Mousilini, Trump should be hung by his genitals and his followers tried for treason!!
S B ANTHONY
November 20, 2020 at 2:54 pm
I’m pretty sure that attempting a coup is treason. Jus’ sayin’
LINDIESUE
November 20, 2020 at 3:08 pm
“God reigns over the nations; God sits on His holy throne. When the enemy comes in like a flood, God sends an Army!! “The one who distorts right and wrong will suddenly fall! The one who lives with integrity will be helped.” I claim this in the Name of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior!!!!!