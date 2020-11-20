Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Clay Ingram named to FSU legislative affairs job

Headlines Influence

Kelli Stargel named Senate budget chief for 2020-2022 term

Headlines

Clay Ingram named to FSU legislative affairs job

FSU President John Thrasher announced the appointment Friday.

on

Former state Rep. Clay Ingram, who played football at Florida State University, will become the university’s chief legislative affairs officer, FSU President John Thrasher announced Friday.

Ingram, who graduated from FSU in 2000, represented the Pensacola area in the House from 2010 to 2018 and most recently has served as CEO of Volunteer Florida.

The announcement of Ingram’s new post came as Thrasher detailed a series of changes in administrative roles at the university. For example, Thrasher’s chief of staff, Liz Hirst, will add the role of associate vice president for university relations. In that role, Hirst will succeed Kathleen Daly, who is retiring after 25 years at FSU, according to the announcement.

Also, Thrasher announced that Laurel Fulkerson will become interim vice president for research, succeeding Vice President for Research Gary Ostrander, who is returning to the faculty in the university’s College of Medicine.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Sign up for exclusive text updates on the 2021 Legislative Session and state government here