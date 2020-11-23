Fresh off impressive 2020 cycle, Tony Cortese, Cameron Ulrich launch fundraising firm Capital Resources

Longtime Republican consultant Tony Cortese just started his own fundraising firm, and Cameron Ulrich will be part of the team.

Cortese’s new firm, Capital Resources, will continue working with Republican candidates and leaders in Florida politics.

Coming off a record funding haul for the Republican Party of Florida’s House Majority, Cortese brings plenty of political capital to his new operation. Ultimately, the state party arm dedicated to winning House seats this year defended every Republican-held seat and flipped five seats red.

“Tony Cortese and Cameron Urlich helped lead House Majority fundraising efforts to all time heights,” said Florida Speaker Chris Sprowls. “They shattered records because they are a team that knows how to do the work that yields results. We are grateful for their efforts and excited for this next chapter in their careers.”

Cortese’s new firm will continue to work with Sprowls and formed with the Speaker’s blessing. Cortes has worked with Republican leadership in the House and Senate for a years, just last year participating in a spring meeting in North Carolina for the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee. He’s conducted party fundraisers around the nation for the state party.

Ulrich has also long served in a fundraising capacity for Florida Republicans.

The GOP has weathered challenges in the time Cortese and Ulrich have been part of fundraising and still come out ahead. This year, Republicans in Florida overperformed expectations to pick up seats in both chambers of the Legislature, along the way securing Florida’s electoral votes for Donald Trump.

It’s put the House political team in particularly high demand, as many political observers and an abundance of polling suggested the Republicans might lose House seats this cycle. Instead, House Majority went on offense and was able to unseat three Democratic incumbents, expand leads in two districts won by recount margins in 2018, and to win two open seats previously held by Democrats.