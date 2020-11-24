Edward Haddock, Ken Jones named to State University System board amid appointments flurry

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Edward Haddock and Ken Jones to the State University System’s Board of Governors.

Those appointments Tuesday afternoon come amid a flurry of other announcements from the Governor’s Office.

Haddock is the co-chair and Chief Executive Officer of Full Sail University, a private university in Winter Park. Previously, he was a founding partner, serving as chairman and managing partner of the law firm of Swann and Haddock.

The new appointee also serves on the Governor’s Council of the Orlando Economic Partnership. His professional experience includes finance, insurance, homebuilding and real estate.

Haddock earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature and economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He is the step-father-in-law of Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, also of Winter Park.

Jones is the Founder and CEO of Third Lake Capital, a worldwide private equity firm. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Fairbourne Properties, a commercial real estate investment and management firm.

Previously, he was the CEA Group’s executive vice president and senior managing director, chief legal counsel and Deputy Chief of Staff to former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott and a lawyer with Patton Boggs.

Jones, of Tampa, is an active member of the Florida Council of 100 and was recently named to the executive committee for the 2021 NFL Super Bowl Host Committee. He earned his bachelor’s degree with honors in communications from Florida State University and his law degree from the University of Florida.

Both appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.

Other appointments DeSantis issued Tuesday include Forge Capital Partners co-founder Peter Collins and former Governor’s Mansion Commission member Deborah Sargeant. Both will serve on the Florida State University Board of Trustees.

DeSantis also made appointments to the Board of Dentistry, the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board and the Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board of Directors.

In addition, the Governor selected three inductees to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame: Alice Scott Abbott, Alma Lee Loy and Ethel Thelma Waters.