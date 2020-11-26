Thanksgiving message? Donald Trump RTs Matt Gaetz, Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott

As much of America luxuriated in the reassuring tones of a President-elect Joe Biden Thanksgiving address on Wednesday, the outgoing President offered countermessages.

And central to those statements were the musings of some of Florida’s most prominent Republicans.

On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump retweeted recent statements from three of his biggest Sunshine State supporters, a reminder of his ongoing occupancy at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue if nothing else.

The first RT was a Congressional attaboy for the President’s pardon of Gen. Michael Flynn.

Flynn was pardoned Wednesday by Trump, and soon enough Rep. Matt Gaetz took to Fox News to defend the move. The President picked up a Gaetz tweet promoting that spot.

“President Trump should pardon Flynn, the Thanksgiving turkey, and everyone from himself, to his admin, to Joe Exotic if he has to. The Left has a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come for those who fought with [Trump] to deliver for the American people,” Gaetz asserted Wednesday.

While Gaetz was first in line, Trump arguably gave Florida’s Governor the best of the three spotlight dances on offer, with not one but two RTs back to back.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has avoided press conferences entirely since a day after the 2020 election, released a video recently hyping Trump’s vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed. The Governor tweeted that out Wednesday morning, and just hours later it was elevated to the President’s feed.

“As we get more good news regarding therapies and vaccines, Florida is working hard to make sure that we serve our state’s most vulnerable, in terms of both current protections and upcoming vaccinations,” DeSantis reassured restive Floridians who might harbor concerns that the coronavirus is running rampant through the state with no end in sight.

From there, the President dug into the crates, retweeting a DeSantis nugget from Nov. 20.

“Florida has had six consecutive months of month-over-month job growth. Over the past month alone, Florida has gained more than 61,000 private sector jobs, lowering the unemployment rate to 6.5%,” DeSantis extolled.

With three consecutive Florida tweets in a row, one might have forgiven the President if he didn’t have another one in him.

But Trump defied the doubters, rebroadcasting a Senator Rick Scott call for Republican-friendly voter reforms, which may or may not be a legislative priority during this lame duck session.

“This election has shown we need major reforms to our election systems, including Voter ID laws across the nation, to protect against fraud and rebuild the American people’s trust in fair outcomes,” Scott thundered.

Up until the President’s loss earlier this month, both DeSantis and Scott were considered to be 2024 Republican Presidential possibilities. But Trump’s imprimatur serves as a reminder, both of polls that show the President as the voters’ choice for the 2024 nomination and DeSantis and Scott as afterthoughts, and of who really runs things in Florida politics.