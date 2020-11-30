U.S. Chamber makes holiday push for David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler

Connect with us

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (left) and Sen. David Perdue wait to speak at a campaign rally. Image via AP.

Money continues to move in the Georgia Senate runoffs, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Chamber of Commerce releasing a new ad on behalf of Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The thirty-second spot, entitled “This Holiday Season,” makes the case that Georgians are working in part because of the efforts of the state’s two Senators.

“In the midst of the pandemic, Perdue and Loeffler fought for billions in relief for small businesses,” asserts a female voiceover.

The spot issues a call to action to “thank” Perdue and Loeffler by calling their Senate offices and urge them to “keep fighting for pandemic relief.”

The national Chamber of Commerce is explicit about its strategy.

“The structure of the advertising buy was developed using the Chamber’s predictive modeling program that, among other criteria, identified constituents who are highly receptive to positive, bi-partisan messaging related to additional pandemic relief — an estimate of 724,666 Georgians.  Separately, our target audience is composed of 158,878 who own or are employed by a small business,” the Chamber asserts.

The spot will be visible in a few of the state’s major media markets, though it is notable that there are no buys in Tallahassee or Jacksonville, Florida cities which have a lot of cross-border viewers.

“The ad will air on broadcast in the Atlanta, Macon and Savannah media markets for nine days. In addition, the spot will run for fourteen days on cable and via Over The Top (OTT), Connected Television (CTV) and on digital properties to the modeled universes described above,” the Chamber said.

The Washington Post reports the ad represents a $2 million buy.

The pro-Republican ad is not the first holiday-themed ad in that race.

Jon Ossoff, Perdue’s Democratic opponent, has been running a 30 second spot highlighting “Thanksgiving,” which offered gratitude to first responders and the aspirational goal that families would get to celebrate together “next Thanksgiving.”

In this article:, , , ,
A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

