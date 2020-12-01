Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat to LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

Off: Matthew Hunter is no longer legislative assistant to President Wilton Simpson.

Off and on: Kinley Morgan replaces Lina Rojas as a legislative analyst to the Senate Majority Office. Jessica Hunter went from the Office’s administrative assistant to legislative research assistant.

Off and on: Nikema St. Fleur replaces Gail Vail as a legislative analyst to the Senate Minority Office. Stephen Thomas is no longer the office’s attorney.

On: Baily McCrary is staying on as district secretary to Quincy Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley from her time in the House.

On: Diane Suddes, formerly serving Sen. David Simmons, is the new legislative assistant to Plantation Democratic Sen. Lauren Book.

On: Kathy Galea and Amanda Romant, formerly serving Sen. Bill Galvano, and Jack Rogers are the new legislative assistants to Bradenton Republican Sen. Jim Boyd.

On: Katelyn Heffley and Tonya Shays are the new legislative assistants to Orange Park Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley.

On: Natalie Brown, formerly serving Sen. Tom Lee, and Meagan Hebel, formerly serving Rep. Killebrew, are the new legislative assistants to Pasco County Republican Sen. Danny Burgess. Kimberly Simon, formerly serving Rep. Jamie Grant, is the new district secretary.

On: Lissette Vasquez, formerly serving Sen. Anitere Flores, and Maria Chamorro are the new legislative assistants to Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

On: Jessica Garafola is the new legislative assistant, and Marina Braynon-Moore is the new district secretary, to Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shev Jones. Both are staying from Jones’ time in the House.

Off: Adrienne Cronebaugh is no longer legislative assistant to Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

On: John “JJ” Piskadlo, formerly serving Book, and Daphne Fernandez are the new legislative assistants to Boca Raton Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky. Alexis Montvalo is staying on as legislative assistant from Polsky’s House staff.

On: Joshua Goergen and Timothy Morris, both formerly serving Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto, is the new legislative assistants to Fort Myers Republican Sen. Ray Rodrigues. Krissy Kulavic is staying on as legislative assistant from Rodrigues’ House staff.

On: Lia Duran is the new legislative assistant to Miami-Dade Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, staying on from her House staff.

Off: Ella Phillips is no longer legislative assistant to Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Perry Thurston.

On: Nicholas Ancheta is the new legislative assistant to Port Orange Republican Sen. Tom Wright.

On: Hunter Wilkins is the new legislative assistant to Deltona Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby.

On: Troy Gras, formerly serving Rep. Jared Moskowitz, is the new legislative assistant to Boynton Beach Democratic Rep. Joe Casello.

On: Tara Armetta is the new district secretary to St. Petersburg Republican Rep. Linda Chaney.

On: Brendan Burke returned as a legislative assistant to Indian Rocks Beach Republican Rep. Nick DiCeglie.

On: Daniel GilGonzalez is the new district secretary to Miramar Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio.

Off: Jaylin Martir is no longer legislative assistant to Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

On: Tricia Mischler is the new legislative assistant, and Kamea Unger is the new district secretary to Palm Beach Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy.

On: Mikayla Goetz is the new district secretary, and Zac Stone is the new legislative assistant to St. Cloud Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins.

On: Beth Lerner is the new legislative assistant to Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

Off and on: Corey Staniscia returned as a legislative assistant, while Stephanie Flores stepped down as district secretary to Lighthouse Point Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca.

On: Diane Meredith is the new district secretary to Shalimar Republican Rep. Patt Maney.

On: Destiny Anderson is the new district secretary to Orlando Democratic Rep. Travaris McCurdy.

On: Becky Thornhill is the new district secretary, and Clay Gunter is the new legislative assistant to Sarasota Republican Rep. Fiona McFarland.

On: Elsa Rodriguez, formerly serving Rep. Holly Raschein, is the new district secretary to Islamorada Republican Rep. Jim Mooney.

On: Maria Kolmetz is the new district secretary, and Pamela Newton, formerly serving Rep. Bruce Antone, is the new legislative assistant to Orange Democratic Rep. Daisy Morales.

On: Morgan Parrish is the new legislative assistant to Fort Myers Republican Rep. Jenna Persons.

On: Juan Porras, formerly serving Speaker José Oliva, is the new legislative assistant to Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Alex Rizo.

On: Joe LaFauci, formerly serving Rep. Toledo, is the new legislative assistant to Bradenton Republican Rep. Will Robinson.

On: Jose Vazquez is the new legislative assistant to Miami Republican Rep. Anthony Rodriguez.

On: Robert Marriaga is the new legislative assistant to Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore.

On: Tobey Houston, formerly serving Rep. Geraldine Thompson, is the new legislative assistant to Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant.

Off: Ariana Calderon stepped down as district secretary to Tampa Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo.

On: Kaley Adams is the new legislative assistant to Fort Pierce Republican Rep. Dana Lee Trabulsy.

On: David Podvia is the new legislative assistant to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Clay Yarborough.