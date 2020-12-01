Joe Henderson: Andrew Gillum needs to go away for a while — a long while

Andrew Gillum’s story may one day be that of a changed, fully redeemed man. Anyone with even half a heart will root for that.

However, that day is not this day, and likely won’t be any day soon. The failed Democratic candidate for Florida Governor attracts trouble the way a magnet attracts metal shavings.

That’s why, as the Democrats eye yet another quixotic quest to win the Governor’s mansion in 2022, they need to adopt the Gillum Rule.

Don’t take his money. Don’t seek his endorsement. And don’t give him a place on any stage where challengers to Governor Ron DeSantis might gather.

The party and potential nominees need to put as much distance between themselves and Gillum as possible. His troubles make him toxic to Democrats. Every time Gillum’s name is in a headline, it’s Christmas morning for DeSantis — even in November.

If Gillum is not on the ballot, which he shouldn’t be for the foreseeable future, just his picture is a dream come true for GOP consultants. The heady days where Gillum was a rising star who lost to DeSantis by a whisker gave way to repeated, well-publicized woes.

And he’s at it again.

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics reported questions are surrounding Gillum’s promise to raise large sums of money for state Democrats. IRS filings for Gillum’s Forward Florida Action group show no contributions from FFA to the Florida Democratic Party.

Not only that, Gillum’s well-publicized vow to increase Democratic voter registration fell flat. Forward Florida Action had the goal of “registering and re-engaging voters who are often unseen and unheard.” The organization raised $2,022,674 toward that end, according to documents.

And yes, Democratic registration increased from 4.9 million in 2018 to 5.3 million in this election cycle.

Republicans, though, jumped from 4.7 million in 2018 to 5.2 million. President Donald Trump won Florida by more than 371,000 votes. In 2016, Trump won here by only about 113,000 votes.

Last March, police answering a 911 drug-overdose call found Gillum incoherent in a Miami Beach hotel room. The police report said he “was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”

Police found baggies of suspected crystal meth and prescription drugs. A male bodybuilder passed out in the room, which was a mess.

Before that, the Florida Ethics Commission fined Gillum $5,000 after investigating his trips to Costa Rica and New York. Lobbyists had picked up most of the tab, which was a problem since Gillum was Mayor of Tallahassee at the time.

Republicans also pounded Gillum over an FBI investigation into corruption in Tallahassee City Hall while he was Mayor. Although there were no charges, the words “FBI” and “corruption” hung over his campaign for Governor.

Let’s not forget one thing, either. Gillum won the 2018 gubernatorial nomination because progressives turned out for him in the primary. He held off establishment favorite Gwen Graham, but he only received 34% of the vote in a crowded field. That was enough to give him the win.

However, in a state where a large number of people would vote for my cat if it had an “R” by its name, it left Democrats vulnerable. Going forward, the GOP attack machine will link any progressive candidate to Gillum. Oh, there were photos of the Miami Beach hotel room. Think what a mailer that can be.

He needs to fade into the background.

If Democrats want to win, they need to make sure he stays there.