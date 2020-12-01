Personnel note: AshBritt Environmental taps Holly Raschein as government relations director

Connect with us

She will direct the company’s policy objectives at the local, state, and federal levels.

AshBritt Environmental announced Tuesday that it has hired former Rep. Holly Raschein as its new director of government relations.

AshBritt is one of the top rapid-response disaster recovery companies in the nation. In her new role, Raschein will direct the company’s policy objectives at the local, state, and federal levels.

“AshBritt Environmental is excited to welcome a leader of Holly’s caliber and expertise to the AshBritt team,” CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo said.

“Holly’s leadership, including during Hurricane Irma, commitment to community members, and her passion for protecting and preserving the environment aligns with our company’s mission to help communities recover after a disaster. With Holly’s knowledge and impressive government experience, tremendous opportunity lies ahead.”

Raschein was elected to the House in 2012, representing a district that covers the Florida Keys and parts of south Miami-Dade County. She served eight years in the Legislature before leaving because of term limits this year.

As a lawmaker, Raschein made environmental issues a priority and championed legislation to protect Florida’s fragile ecosystem and precious natural resources.

She served as Chair of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriation Subcommittee and Chair of the House Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee. In 2017, she coordinated state and local emergency response, cleanup, and restoration in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in her district as a Category 4 storm.

Raschein is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. She later earned a master’s degree in public administration from Florida International University in Miami.

“I have long been a fan of the work AshBritt Environmental does in Florida and across the country,” Raschein said. “The company’s track record in environmental services and disaster recovery is unparalleled in the industry, and I look forward to working alongside this talented leadership team.”

Her first day on the job is Tuesday.

