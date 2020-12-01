‘Slap to the face of democracy’: Nikki Fried blasts Matt Caldwell, GOP use of third party candidates

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried chastised Republicans on Tuesday after a GOP email surfaced, acknowledging third-party candidates as a means to split votes in tight races.

In the email sent to Florida GOP committee members, Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell credited “many” GOP victories to third-party candidates who can help lure votes from Democratic candidates.

While the strategy isn’t new, it has faced increased Democratic scrutiny following Florida’s GOP-dominated 2020 election.

“It’s such a slap to the face of democracy that Republicans feel that the only way they can win is by playing dirty politics and by trying to confuse the electorate,” Fried told Florida Politics. “They can’t win on their record so they’re trying all these other tools.”

Perhaps no 2020 NPA candidate was more impactful than Alex Rodriguez in SD 37, who courted nearly 3% of the vote in the razor-thin South Florida race.

Former SD 37 Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez alleged foul play in the contest. The Senator’s team accused Republicans of recruiting a spoiler NPA candidate — who shares a last name with the incumbent — as a way to siphon votes from the Democratic candidate.

The former Democratic senator lost to Republican candidate Ileana Garcia by 28 votes.

Notably, Caldwell ran against Fried for Agriculture Commissioner in 2018 and lost narrowly. In the email, he blamed the loss on the party’s political strategy and the “lack of any 3rd party candidate.”

Fried, who now ranks as the state’s highest elected Democrat, described Caldwell’s take as unbecoming.

“It is really a disgraceful comment from somebody who wanted to be in the Florida Cabinet,” she said.

Caldwell’s email comes amid rumors that he will challenge Joe Gruters for state chair. He also serves as Lee County’s Republican Committeeman, making him eligible for the job.

Speaking to Florida Politics, Caldwell did not dismiss a run, but did express some reservations.

Meanwhile, most prognosticators believe Fried will run for Governor in 2022.

She contended that candidates should be held accountable for their actions and called for more investigations into ethical complaints.

She lamented, however, that ethics hearings can take years to complete, far after “the damage has already been done” in most cases.

“They have historically used dirty politics, lies, and fraud on the electorate to win,” Fried alleged.