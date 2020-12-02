Personnel note: Tony Carvajal appointed EVP at Florida TaxWatch

Tony Carvajal has been appointed as the new executive vice president of Florida TaxWatch, the nonpartisan watchdog announced Wednesday.

“Tony is a proven leader whose impressive experience and success across Florida’s non-profit and business sectors will work to further propel the mission of Florida TaxWatch,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said.

Carvajal’s resume includes several top posts in the nonprofit sector. Most recently, he took over as president and CEO of The Able Trust, an organization that helps people with disabilities find jobs. He worked to rehabilitate the organization after allegations that the prior regime had misused funds.

Before that, he served as executive vice president of the Florida Chamber Foundation. And since 2000, he has also served as the “Primemover, Problem-Solver & Calmer of Chaos” at Carvajal Consulting and Management.

Carvajal replaces Robert Weissert, who is moving to Washington, D.C. to pursue the next chapter of his career.

“On behalf of the entire Florida TaxWatch family, we thank Robert Weissert for his 14-years of dedicated service, hard work, and friendship and wish him the very best in this new and exciting chapter of his life.”

Carvajal’s appointment was one of many staffing changes FTW announced Wednesday.

New hires include chief growth and strategy officer Carolyn Gosselin, director of investor relations Tanya Bechtold, and digital content manager Kat Dunn.

“Carolyn, Tanya, and Kat are true professionals, and their experience and unique skillsets will be critical to the continued growth and success of our research and our ability to fight on behalf of Florida taxpayers,” Calabro said in a news release.

FTW also moved Kurt Wenner, Bob Nave and Chris Barry up the ladder.

Wenner is now Senior Vice President of Research for Florida TaxWatch. He is the second-longest serving staff member of Florida TaxWatch, joining as an intern in 1981 when Florida TaxWatch was called the Citizens Council for Budget Research. He was previously Vice President of Tax Research.

Nave was also moved up to Senior Vice President of Research. He joined FTW in 2014 after a career as an executive level policy advisor to elected officials and corporate leaders, including a stint as public education issue team leader for former Gov. Jeb Bush’s 1998 gubernatorial campaign.

Barry is now Vice President of Communications. He’s been with FTW since 2011, growing from communications coordinator to his current role leading the TaxWatch Communications Team. He is responsible for all TaxWatch publications and events, spearheads the TaxWatch Productivity Awards program, and oversees the digital, social, and traditional media presence of the organization.