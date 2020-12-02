Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Jim Boyd will keep eye on Citizens as Senate Banking and Insurance chair

Headlines Influence

Former Reps. Dwight Bullard, Cindy Polo call for Anthony Sabatini's resignation

Headlines

Jim Boyd will keep eye on Citizens as Senate Banking and Insurance chair

The Bradenton Republican has worked in insurance for decades.

on

In his life outside of Tallahassee, Sen. Jim Boyd sells insurance. Now, he’s chairing the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.

Senate President Wilton Simpson announced committee chairs on Wednesday, and included even freshman Senators in the mix. Of course, Boyd isn’t exactly new to the process. He served eight years in the House, rising to Deputy Majority Leader and Majority Whip in his final term.

As he looks to insurance policy heading into session, Boyd was careful to predict too much. He’s yet to have a proper meeting with committee staff, and he has spent two years out of public service so he needs a refresher on the finer points of policy.

He’s confident right now in the state of Citizens Property Insurance, Florida’s state-managed insurer of last resort. But he’s also abundantly aware of problems that faced the corporation in the past.

“It’s not a liability for the state of Florida in terms of the exposure right now,” he said. It’s important things stay that way, he said, as over-exposure would leave Florida taxpayers on the hook in the event of catastrophe.

When Boyd first arrived in Tallahassee a decade ago, the supposed last resort was an option used by some 1.5 million policy-holders. That’s about three times the number of policies in place today, but amid a pandemic-driven economic downturn, the number of users has jumped substantially in 2020.

At that point, the rates were competitive with private insurance, a problem for a number of reasons, Boyd said.

He has some stake. He’s the CEO of Boyd Insurance & Investments, and has been an accredited advisor in insurance since 1985.

But his chief concern is that as a state entity, Citizens can’t operate with too much risk. Right now, it seems well capitalized and properly funded with a reasonable number of policies. But if there’s a rush to the provider like that seen during the Great Recession, problems could arise quickly.

“Lots of families were hit very hard,” he said of the current financial crisis. “In the big picture, some can pay their premiums but some can’t. Now, I think our economy is coming back strongly.”

Low debt and solid surpluses in Florida mean the state should be positioned to bounce back economically better than some other states, Boyd said. He will remain cognizant going forward, however, that the insurance market plays an important role in the marketplace, one that must stay competitive.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

'Slap to the face of democracy': Nikki Fried blasts Matt Caldwell, GOP use of third party candidates