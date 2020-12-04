Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Florida Poly named one of top 5 universities in the South

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County has a problem: Bob Gualtieri weighs in on climbing COVID-19 numbers
Image via Florida Poly

Tampa Bay

Florida Poly named one of top 5 universities in the South

A magazine lauded the university for cutting edge programs and innovation.

on

Deep South Magazine named Florida Polytechnic University one of the five best universities in the South for tech students, the school announced Friday.

Florida Poly is the only public university in Florida exclusively dedicated to STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). It shares the top 5 with renowned institutions such as Georgia Tech and the University of South Carolina.

Florida Poly, in Lakeland, was also recently recognized as No. 14 in student career outcomes, right behind Harvard and ahead of Stanford University in WalletHub’s 2021’s Best College and University Rankings report.

“To be listed among universities with such impressive histories and outstanding reputations shows just how far we’ve come as a young institution, and highlights our University’s limitless potential,” said Ben Matthew Corpus, vice provost of enrollment at Florida Poly. “The quality and nimble structure of our academic programs allow us to provide a world-class STEM education in a small and selective setting that values students’ technological contributions.”

Deep South Magazine lauded Florida Poly’s commitment to innovation.

“If you are looking for a university in the Southern states that offers cutting-edge programs and supports innovation, this is your best pick,” the magazine wrote.

The publication also highlighted Florida Poly’s national rankings and its regular inclusion on lists of top schools in the nation.

The University made its first appearance in the national rankings of the U.S News and World Report this year as a top 75 engineering college without a doctorate degree, and in the top 40 of those that are public. It was the only institution in this category in the state of Florida and the school nabbed the honor after only six years in existence.

Florida Poly also ranked third in the State University System for top performance at a low cost, as well as No. 2 in the nation for affordability among quality engineering institutions.

“We are excited to see the hard work and determination of our entire campus recognized again and again by observers at all levels,” said Randy Avent, president of Florida Poly. “We’ve come a long way in just six years and look forward to continuing to break new ground in the years to come.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Wilton Simpson reaches across the political aisle to name committee chairs