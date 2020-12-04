First Coast closing in on 70,000 coronavirus infections

The five-county First Coast region is closing in on 70,000 cases of coronavirus while single-day deaths in the region were down, according Florida Department of Health data released Friday.

There were 789 new cases added to the Northeast Florida region in one day for a total of 69,309. There was only one new death added because of COVID-19, though, for a total of 978.

The death was recorded in Duval County where the death to is now 635.

The total number of cases in Jacksonville increased by 537, arriving at 46,112.

Duval County’s positivity rate also decreased to 8.64% from 9.56%. The county exceeded a 10% positivity rate for two days in a row earlier this week.

The intensity of the spread also seemed to slow a bit in other areas of the First Coast. St. Johns county added 122 new infections for a total of 9,339 with no new fatalities. The positivity rate for testing also dropped to 7.85%, down from 9.83% and substantially lower than a high of 13.37% earlier this week.

Clay County added 85 new cases for a total of 8,391 and no fatalities. Clay also fell to its lowest positivity test rate for the week at 8.27%.

Nassau County added 34 new infections for a total of 3,376 and no new deaths. The positivity test rate fell to 8.47% down from 10.56% the previous day, the second lowest positivity rate this week.

Baker County tallied 11 new cases for a total of 2,091 and no new fatalities. The Baker County positivity test rate fell below 10% for the first time since Nov. 26. The rate was 9.48% in Friday’s data release.

Across Florida there are now 1,039,207 coronavirus infections with 19,236 fatalities attributed to the pandemic.