‘We won Georgia, just so you understand’: Donald Trump declares victory in Valdosta

U.S. President Donald Trump spent one of a dwindling number of Lame Duck days in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday night, contending that last month’s Presidential election is still an open question.

The President, under the auspices of a campaign stop for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, stoked the stolen election narrative to a crowd that chanted “stop the steal” long before he took the stage.

“We won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump said, early in his hour-plus remarks, the first of many references to a “rigged election.”

“We’ve never lost an election. We’re winning this election. We’re fighting very hard for this state,” he added soon after.

“They cheated and they rigged our Presidential election, but we’ll still win it,” the President vowed.

The President had words for Gov. Brian Kemp, who “should be ashamed of himself.”

“Your Governor could stop it very easily,” Trump remonstrated. He urged Georgia elections officials to “look at the signatures. They’re going to be different than two years ago, four years ago.”

“You gotta make sure your Secretary of State knows what the hell he’s doing, and that your Governor gets tougher,” Trump said, drawing cheers from the south Georgia crowd.

“We need somebody with courage, somebody who makes decisions. We’re going to the Supreme Court soon,” the President promised.

As he has previously, the President cast doubt on the logistics of losing to Joe Biden.

“We got over 74 million votes and they’re trying to convince us that we lost,” Trump said. “We didn’t lose!”

“I think I won the second election by more than I won the first one,” Trump added, near the one hour mark of the address.

Meanwhile, the President described how he would be “if he lost,” saying he “would be a very gracious loser. If I lost, I would say I lost and I go to Florida and I would take it easy and I would go and say I did a good job.”

“But you can’t ever accept it when they steal and rig and rob. Can’t accept it,” the President added.

Despite the purportedly rigged election, Trump urged Georgians to vote on or before Jan. 5.

“Don’t listen to my friends,” Trump pleaded. “Just go out, just go out.”

“If you don’t vote,” the President said, “the socialists and communists win.”

Trump brought the Senators to the stage, but the “Fight for Trump” chant proved to be too much for Sen. Perdue, a clear indication who the real draw was.

The President, in a surreal moment well over an hour into the rally, stood and watched Newsmax and OANN stories about purported voting fraud. Soon he will have more time to watch television, of course, but likely not with a few thousand of his biggest supporters.

“Hopefully I won’t be a candidate,” Trump said about 2024. “I want to go back in about three weeks.”