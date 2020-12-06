Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to half-staff on Monday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The Governor’s proclamation directs all U.S. and state flags to be lowered on Dec. 7 from sunrise to sunset. The order applies to flags at local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Florida.

Monday marks the attack’s 79th anniversary.

“On December 7, 1941, over two thousand American soldiers and civilians lost their lives and over one thousand were injured in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor U.S. Navy base,” the Governor’s proclamation reads. “We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II that fought for our great Nation.”

More than 2,400 American service members were killed in the surprise attack, famously leading President Franklin D. Roosevelt to describe the day as a “date that will live in infamy.”

The event prompted the U.S. to enter World War II, where more than 248,000 Floridians participated in the fighting effort, the proclamation notes.

“It is imperative that Florida’s youth, our greatest resource, understand and recognize the service and sacrifices made by members of the Greatest Generation in hopes that they will be inspired,” the proclamation continues.

To date, more than 31,000 World War II veterans reside in Florida.

In their honor, a permanent World War II veterans memorial was dedicated in 2005. Located in Tallahassee, the monument features 67 plaques, each honoring veterans from every Florida county.

“I encourage all people of our state to observe National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with appropriate ceremonies and activities to remember and honor those who died in defense of our freedom on December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor,” the proclamation concludes.

The National Park Service and U.S. Navy will livestream a commemoration service on Monday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

A copy of the proclamation is below.