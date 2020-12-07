With Donald Trump eyeing 2024, Marco Rubio touts ‘work to do’ in Senate

A U.S. Senator from Florida who was thwarted in his Presidential ambitions four years ago says he’s comfortable with waiting at least eight more years to run again.

In the meantime, says Sen. Marco Rubio, there is “work to do” in the Senate.

“If the President says he’s going to run in 2024, he’ll probably clear the field, he’ll be the Republican nominee, and he’ll spend the next four years running. And then I think he would have a chance to win, not just the primary, but the General Election. As we just saw we had a very close election. It’s his decision to make, but if he decides to run, I think what it means is that Donald Trump will be the next Republican nominee,” Rubio told NBC 6 in Miami.

Meanwhile, Rubio removed any doubt that might have existed about whether he would seek reelection to the Senate in 2022.

“I still have work to do in the U.S. Senate. We’ve had a very successful four years out of the six years in this term. I have two years left in this term, and we have a lot of work to do. We’re full steam ahead,” Rubio said. “I’m also doing my job, which I think is one of the most important things you can do if you want to be reelected. I have every intention of being on that ballot in November of 2022, and I feel very good about the account we’ll be able to bring to the people of Florida.”

Rubio isn’t the only Florida Republican heavyweight to have to downplay his own White House ambitions in the wake of the President’s spoiling for a rematch with President-elect Joe Biden or whomever the 2024 Democratic nominee might be.

Sen. Rick Scott, whose term ends in 2024, has gone on record saying he’s “not focused” on a Presidential run and that a Trump 2024 bid would be “great.”