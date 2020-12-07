Marco Rubio says COVID-19 ‘double standard’ erodes media credibility

A U.S. Senator from Florida continues to press the case that the media has a double standard in terms of how it covers the coronavirus and his state’s response.

Sen. Marco Rubio, during a weekend appearance with NBC 6 on Miami, said the “double standard” is making people “distrust” reporting from the “national legacy media.”

“I think there’s also been a double standard, like if you look at during the [presidential] campaign, when Donald Trump would have a rally and people’s heads were exploding on TV saying how irresponsible it was. But when the media declared Joe Biden the winner, there were thousands of people on the street, and nobody said that was irresponsible. So I think it’s important for us to understand here that there is some of this hypocrisy in its coverage,” Rubio bemoaned.

The Senator then focused his critique on the Sunshine State itself, “the way Florida is being covered.”

“Our Governor has been skewered by the media in the State, particularly in the newspapers, but also by the national media,” Rubio lamented.

“But the Governor of New York, a state that has double the death rate of Florida for a hundred thousand residents, their Governor got an Emmy for his press conferences. These are important things to point to because I think they point to a broader problem and that is a constant narrative that is making people distrust what they’re hearing from the legacy national media,” the Senator warned.

These critiques may have the ring of familiarity, as they were workshopped in large part last week on a Fox News Channel hit in which Rubio lashed the “legacy media” for depicting Florida as a “COVID disaster.”

“This is stupid … hypocrisy … people see this stuff,” Rubio warned.

Rubio’s take on the legacy media’s failings mirror that of the Governor himself, who in a recent bout of self-justification of his own on Fox News vented about the “corporate American media” misrepresenting his administration’s efforts on coronavirus.

“A lot of it’s agenda-driven,” the Governor groused to Tucker Carlson last week. “You look at some of these states that have way more per capita cases, hospitalizations, mortality, and you would never know it if all you followed was the corporate American media.”