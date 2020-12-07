Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Marco Rubio says COVID-19 'double standard' erodes media credibility

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines South Florida

Key West scales back New Year’s Eve because of coronavirus
Image via Getty.

Coronavirus in Florida

Marco Rubio says COVID-19 ‘double standard’ erodes media credibility

‘Our Governor has been skewered by the media in the State.’

on

A U.S. Senator from Florida continues to press the case that the media has a double standard in terms of how it covers the coronavirus and his state’s response.

Sen. Marco Rubio, during a weekend appearance with NBC 6 on Miami, said the “double standard” is making people “distrust” reporting from the “national legacy media.”

“I think there’s also been a double standard, like if you look at during the [presidential] campaign, when Donald Trump would have a rally and people’s heads were exploding on TV saying how irresponsible it was. But when the media declared Joe Biden the winner, there were thousands of people on the street, and nobody said that was irresponsible. So I think it’s important for us to understand here that there is some of this hypocrisy in its coverage,” Rubio bemoaned.

The Senator then focused his critique on the Sunshine State itself, “the way Florida is being covered.”

“Our Governor has been skewered by the media in the State, particularly in the newspapers, but also by the national media,” Rubio lamented.

“But the Governor of New York, a state that has double the death rate of Florida for a hundred thousand residents, their Governor got an Emmy for his press conferences. These are important things to point to because I think they point to a broader problem and that is a constant narrative that is making people distrust what they’re hearing from the legacy national media,” the Senator warned.

These critiques may have the ring of familiarity, as they were workshopped in large part last week on a Fox News Channel hit in which Rubio lashed the “legacy media” for depicting Florida as a “COVID disaster.”

“This is stupid … hypocrisy … people see this stuff,” Rubio warned.

Rubio’s take on the legacy media’s failings mirror that of the Governor himself, who in a recent bout of self-justification of his own on Fox News vented about the “corporate American media” misrepresenting his administration’s efforts on coronavirus.

“A lot of it’s agenda-driven,” the Governor groused to Tucker Carlson last week. “You look at some of these states that have way more per capita cases, hospitalizations, mortality, and you would never know it if all you followed was the corporate American media.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.