Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Tampa to hand-out masks, bottled water following boil notice

Headlines Tampa Bay

Rick Kriseman launches "Race to Safe" campaign to combat COVID-19

Tampa Bay

Tampa to hand-out masks, bottled water following boil notice

The city has maintained a precautionary boil water notice for those in its service area.

on

The city of Tampa will be distributing free bottled water to residents who are under a boil water notice following a water main break outside of the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility Monday.

At the distribution sites, residents can also pick up face coverings as part of the city’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The precautionary boil water notice first issued Monday continues to remain in effect throughout the service area, which includes the city as well as parts of unincorporated Hillsborough County. However, the citywide notice banning irrigation watering has been rescinded.

Repairs to the affected transmission main are ongoing.

The sites will open Tuesday at 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. On Wednesday, pick up is from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m., or while supplies last.

Residents will not be required to show ID, with bottled water limited to one case per household. Households with more than four members may receive two cases. Face coverings will be distributed two per person.

The supplies will be distributed at the following locations:

— Himes Ave. Sports Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.

— MacFarlane Park, 1700 N. MacDill Ave. (near the basketball courts – turn onto Main St. from MacDill Ave.)

— Al Barnes Park, 2902 North 32nd St.

— New Tampa Community Center, 17302 Commerce Park Blvd.

The city is also providing businesses the necessary quantities of face coverings for staff and customers here.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Rebekah Jones’ home searched, tech seized after Health Department hack