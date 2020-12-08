Tampa to hand-out masks, bottled water following boil notice

The city of Tampa will be distributing free bottled water to residents who are under a boil water notice following a water main break outside of the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility Monday.

At the distribution sites, residents can also pick up face coverings as part of the city’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The precautionary boil water notice first issued Monday continues to remain in effect throughout the service area, which includes the city as well as parts of unincorporated Hillsborough County. However, the citywide notice banning irrigation watering has been rescinded.

Repairs to the affected transmission main are ongoing.

The sites will open Tuesday at 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. On Wednesday, pick up is from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m., or while supplies last.

Residents will not be required to show ID, with bottled water limited to one case per household. Households with more than four members may receive two cases. Face coverings will be distributed two per person.

The supplies will be distributed at the following locations:

— Himes Ave. Sports Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.

— MacFarlane Park, 1700 N. MacDill Ave. (near the basketball courts – turn onto Main St. from MacDill Ave.)

— Al Barnes Park, 2902 North 32nd St.

— New Tampa Community Center, 17302 Commerce Park Blvd.

The city is also providing businesses the necessary quantities of face coverings for staff and customers here.