Greg Steube appears to acknowledge Joe Biden victory in fundraising appeal

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube seemingly acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in a new fundraising letter for Georgia’s Republican Senators.

As Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face January runoffs, the political world has turned its attention to Georgia. Steube, almost immediately after the election, began raising money for the Republican incumbents.

But his most recent email more explicitly calls to “Save The Senate” and contains language explicitly discussing what Vice President-elect Kamala Harris might do when she presides over the Senate.

“With the future of America hanging in the balance, Democrats are raising record sums of money to buy the pair of Senate seats currently held by Senators Loeffler and Perdue,” Steube writes. “That’s why I feel compelled to do our part; we all have to if we’re going to hold the Senate and stop Kamala Harris from pushing through the most progressive legislative agenda in history to come before Congress.”

Democrats have placed a high premium on Georgia because if both Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock can flip the seats, there would be a 50-50 Democrat-Republican Senate. With Harris casting a tie-breaking vote on which caucus controls the Senate, that would mean Democrats gained control of the chamber for the first time in six years. And after Biden narrowly defeated Donald Trump in the once solidly red state, the Democrats feel emboldened looking toward January.

But the results of the election prove much less consequential if Trump successfully overturns the results of the election, as he has urged GOP leaders in several states to do, but that remains all but impossible. If Trump was awarded a second term, Vice President Mike Pence would have the tie-breaking vote in an evenly split Senate and Republicans would continue to lead the chamber.

While Steube has encouraged Trump to continue “his legal fights for as long as he can,” his latest message reflects a belief that the message in Georgia should be preparing to resist Biden-Harris policies, as opposed to denying the Democratic ticket for President.

“There’s too much at stake to sit on our hands,” Steube writes. “Keeping the Senate in Republican hands is paramount to the survival of this great nation.”