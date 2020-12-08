Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Tampa to receive $67.3 million from state for streetcar system

Tampa Bay

Tampa to hand-out masks, bottled water following boil notice
Image via city of Tampa.

Tampa Bay

Tampa to receive $67.3 million from state for streetcar system

This is the largest state transit funding award ever given to the region. 

on

The city of Tampa will receive a $67.3 million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation in its largest transit funding award ever given to the region.

Announced Tuesday afternoon, the state funded grant will go to the expansion of the TECO Line Streetcar System.

“We’re well on our way to the modernization and expansion of our streetcar system,” said Vik Bhide, Tampa mobility director. “To address the challenges of our times, particularly for mobility — crashes, congestion and climate change — transit was a critical component.”

The city plans to expand the current streetcar route to reach Tampa Heights, a $234 million project. The city is hopeful the news of state funding will help it secure a $100 million federal grant as well as approval from the Florida Supreme Court for a transportation sales tax that would help cover the local share of the cost.

The goal of expanding Tampa’s streetcar line is to extend its use beyond tourism, making it a viable option for everyday use among citizens. The city expects that by 2040, 100,000 people will be within walking distance of the streetcar system, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Castor said the city also has future plans to expand the system to reach north towards the University of South Florida, as well as to the east Tampa residential area and westward toward Tampa International Airport.

“This really is a great step for transforming Tampa’s tomorrow,” Castor said. “As many know, one of the elements of this administration’s focus is transportation — getting people to where they need to be in the most efficient and effective manner, and one of those elements that we are focused on is mass transit.”

The current streetcar system in the city was reopened in 2002, and was extended several years ago throughout the downtown area. Ridership has increased in recent years after officials removed the fare, as well as expansion downtown along Channelside and the Riverwalk.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Rebekah Jones’ home searched, tech seized after Health Department hack