Lauren Book legislation would limit seclusion and restraint punishments for disabled students

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation is seeking to limit the use of seclusion and restraint techniques for Florida students with disabilities.

Book filed a bill (SB 192) which would outright ban the use of seclusion for those students. The tactic is defined as “the involuntary confinement of a student in a room or area alone and preventing the student from leaving the room or area.” Schools would still be able to place students with disabilities in time-out to help the student calm down.

The measure also states a student may only be restrained “when there is an imminent risk of serious injury.” Those restraint measures “shall be discontinued as soon as the threat posed by the dangerous behavior has dissipated,” Book’s proposal continues.

The Senator has attempted to advance similar measures before. A bill during the 2020 Session passed two committees before dying in the Appropriations Committee. This is the fourth time Book has tried to pass the bill.

“Students deserve to be safe at school, and parents deserve peace of mind,” Book said in a Tuesday statement announcing her decision to refile the measure.

“While the majority of our special education school professionals provide caring and safe learning environments for students with disabilities, we have unfortunately seen serious abuses committed as well. This bill will ensure students with disabilities are not placed into dangerous situations including seclusion and restraint while in Florida classrooms.”

“It is our responsibility to protect all children, especially those that cannot speak for or stand up for and protect themselves,” said Jason Segelbaum, a parent of a student with disabilities, said in a statement provided by Book’s office.

“Our son, Max, is non-verbal and like many other special needs children has limited communication abilities, he has no way of letting the adults know when he is being hurt, mistreated or abused. The only way for us to protect our most vulnerable children is to place cameras in their classrooms to be the eyes and ears for them.”

In addition to limiting certain disciplinary measures, the legislation increases school staff training on caring for students with disabilities.

Schools would also be tasked with developing a “crisis intervention plan” for students who are restrained twice. That plan must promote “positive behavior interventions and supports to use in response to dangerous behaviors that create a threat of imminent risk of serious injury.” The plan must be provided to the student’s parent.

The law would also set up a pilot program to install video cameras in classrooms where a majority of students are receiving special education. Parents would be able to request a camera be placed inside that classroom. Video and audio from that camera could then be used to review disciplinary action taken by school officials.

The proposed pilot program would last for three years.