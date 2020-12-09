Connect with us

Tiffany Vause
Congratulations to Tiffany Vause, the newly named deputy chief of staff at the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Personnel note: Tiffany Vause named Deputy Chief of Staff at AHCA

Tiffany Vause is leaving the Department of Economic Opportunity to take the deputy chief of staff position at the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Vause is currently the director of communications and external affairs at DEO, a position she has held since October 2017.

Vause has held a few other high-level communications roles at state agencies. Before joining DEO, she served as the outreach director at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and as communications director at the Florida Office of Financial Regulation.

She also has private sector experience on her resume, having worked as the director of marketing operations at HealthSouth and as the director of marketing at Capitol Regional Medical Center.

Vause has more than 15 years of experience providing strategic counsel and crisis communications management, the latter of which was tested during the collapse of the state’s unemployment system earlier this year.

The AHCA position is a homecoming for Vause — from 2009 through 2010 she worked as the agency’s press secretary.

AHCA, the agency responsible for managing the state’s Medicaid program and the licensure of health care facilities, is currently without a chief of staff. Vause will assume all duties of that position until it is filled. Additionally, she will assist the team in AHCA’s communications office.

Vause is a double alumna of Florida State University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in communications and a master’s degree in political science.

Her last day at DEO is Wednesday. She starts at AHCA on Dec. 14.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

