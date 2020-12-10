Mayor Pete to China? Marco Rubio’s a no

Word is that Pete Buttigieg, a former Mayor of South Bend and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate, is Joe Biden‘s pick for Ambassador to China.

If that’s the case, the President-elect can expect pushback from one important Republican in the Senate, one who sees America at a “watershed moment” with Beijing, one that Buttigieg lacks the chops to handle.

On Wednesday’s edition of “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” the Senator told Fox News Channel viewers that he would be a no on Mayor Pete potentially serving as America’s envoy to Beijing.

The principal objection to Buttigieg is that he is “not qualified,” Rubio told MacCallum.

“No disrespect to the Mayor,” Rubio said, “who doesn’t have the depth and breadth of experience to deal with China. Look, his only experience with China to my understanding was he worked at McKinsey.”

Rubio conceded that “it doesn’t mean he’s not qualified to be an ambassador somewhere,” but Beijing was beyond Buttigieg’s bailiwick.

“You are dealing with the second largest economy in the world. The second most powerful military in the world. A near peer competitor to the United States. The country with whom our relationship will define the 21st century.”

“I think it’s important that we send someone to that post who has some depth of understanding,” Rubio said. “With all due respect to the former Mayor of South Bend, I just don’t think that’s what gets you ready for it.”

Rubio has drawn a line in the sand regarding Biden nominees already, predicting a “tough slog” for those who are too far to the left for Republican tastes.

“Here’s the bottom line. Joe Biden is going to nominate people to positions if he takes office. He’ll nominate people to positions that, frankly, I would never nominate if I were President, and I wouldn’t support if I had my choice. But I do believe presidents do deserve some deference in who they nominate. Now, there are obviously things that could be disqualifying,” Rubio said last month.

Being too far left is one. But not having a deep resume apparently is another.