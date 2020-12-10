Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Mayor Pete to China? Marco Rubio's a no

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio says Eric Swalwell must come clean about his China ties
Marco Rubio. Image via AP

Federal

Mayor Pete to China? Marco Rubio’s a no

Biden nominee may find a bumpy road.

on

Word is that Pete Buttigieg, a former Mayor of South Bend and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate, is Joe Biden‘s pick for Ambassador to China.

If that’s the case, the President-elect can expect pushback from one important Republican in the Senate, one who sees America at a “watershed moment” with Beijing, one that Buttigieg lacks the chops to handle.

On Wednesday’s edition of “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” the Senator told Fox News Channel viewers that he would be a no on Mayor Pete potentially serving as America’s envoy to Beijing.

The principal objection to Buttigieg is that he is “not qualified,” Rubio told MacCallum.

“No disrespect to the Mayor,” Rubio said, “who doesn’t have the depth and breadth of experience to deal with China. Look, his only experience with China to my understanding was he worked at McKinsey.”

Rubio conceded that “it doesn’t mean he’s not qualified to be an ambassador somewhere,” but Beijing was beyond Buttigieg’s bailiwick.

“You are dealing with the second largest economy in the world. The second most powerful military in the world. A near peer competitor to the United States. The country with whom our relationship will define the 21st century.”

“I think it’s important that we send someone to that post who has some depth of understanding,” Rubio said. “With all due respect to the former Mayor of South Bend, I just don’t think that’s what gets you ready for it.”

Rubio has drawn a line in the sand regarding Biden nominees already, predicting a “tough slog” for those who are too far to the left for Republican tastes.

“Here’s the bottom line. Joe Biden is going to nominate people to positions if he takes office. He’ll nominate people to positions that, frankly, I would never nominate if I were President, and I wouldn’t support if I had my choice. But I do believe presidents do deserve some deference in who they nominate. Now, there are obviously things that could be disqualifying,” Rubio said last month.

Being too far left is one. But not having a deep resume apparently is another.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.