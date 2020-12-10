15 newly elected Florida sheriffs complete Florida Sheriffs Academy as they prepare for office

Newly elected sheriffs from across the state completed the Florida Sheriffs Association training last week, setting a foundation for the group to employ integrity, fairness and accountability into their leadership roles as they prepare to take office next month.

The training, from Dec. 6-8, provided opportunities for new sheriffs to participate in seminars, network with other leaders and learn best practices from colleagues, both through in-person training and online curricula. Trainers included existing sheriffs and Sheriffs Association staff.

“It is truly an honor to be the President of the Florida Sheriffs Association and welcome our new sheriffs,” said Gilchrist County Sheriff and FSA President Bobby Schultz. “The newly-elected sheriffs have a commitment to public safety, and they will serve their counties, state, and nation with distinction and honor.”

The Florida Sheriffs Academy provides a comprehensive curriculum and offers programs on leadership skills, business and personal ethics, management training, and other topics that relate to the law enforcement profession. Newly-elected sheriffs as well as Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill, who was elected in 2018 and then again in 2020, participated in a variety of events including mentoring sessions, leadership training, communications and public relations as well as gaining a better understanding of the legislative process. The Academy provides the information and tools to develop outstanding leaders within the Florida Sheriffs Association and creates an understanding of their communities in every aspect.

Graduates of the 2020 Florida Sheriffs Academy include:

— Sheriff-elect Clovis Watson, Jr., Alachua County

— Sheriff Gregory Tony, Broward County

— Sheriff Michelle Cook, Clay County

— Sheriff-elect Darby Butler, Dixie County

— Sheriff-elect Chip Simmons, Escambia County

— Sheriff-elect Vent Crawford, Hardee County

— Sheriff-elect Eric Flowers, Indian River County

— Sheriff-elect Donnie Edenfield, Jackson County

— Sheriff Mac McNeill, Jefferson County

— Sheriff-elect Buddy Money, Liberty County

— Sheriff-elect David Harper, Madison County

— Sheriff-elect Eric Aden, Okaloosa County

— Sheriff-elect Marco Lopez, Osceola County

— Sheriff-elect Kurt A. Hoffman, Sarasota County

— Sheriff-elect Rob Hardwick, St. Johns County