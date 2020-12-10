Jane Castor announces Tampa’s Sustainability and Resiliency Advisory Team

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced the appointment of key experts and stakeholders to the city’s Sustainability and Resiliency Advisory Team.

The team, part of Castor’s Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow initiative, will meet regularly over the next year to help launch several plans to improve sustainability in the city.

“As our city continues transformational growth, we remain focused on being good social, environmental and financial stewards,” Castor said in a news release. “This Advisory Team will help us carve a path forward that lifts up every neighborhood, supports a greener and cleaner future, drives economic opportunities and empowers every resident in Tampa to feel included in our collective success.”

The team, which will include U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, will advise the Mayor and city administrators on the implementation of the Tampa Resilience Roadmap, which will be released in early 2021. It will also assist with development of the city’s first Climate Action and Equity Plan.

Other members of the committee include Phil Compton, senior organizing representative of the Sierra Club, and Josh Baumgartner, the director of external affairs and economic development for Tampa Electric.

The team also includes members in other areas of expertise, like Dr. Keith Sommers, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Tampa General Hospital, and Chris Minner, the executive vice president of marketing and communications for the Tampa International Airport.

The committee will be staffed by Tampa’s Sustainability and Resilience Officer, Whit Remer, with input from city administrators, directors and employees.

The Sustainability and Resiliency Advisory Team is the fifth and final committee to look at strategic initiatives in transportation, housing affordability, workforce development, development services and sustainability and resiliency.

The remainder of the newly appointed members include:

— Mallory Dimmitt, vice president strategic development for Lykes Bros. Inc.

— Susan Glickman, Florida director for Southern Alliance for Clean Energy

— Dr. Yogi Goswami, director of University of South Florida’s Clean Energy Research Center

— Lorena Hardwick, director of government relations for HART

— Alexander Metcalf, international resilience expert

— Lisandra Morales, GenCLEO youth climate organizer

— Ben Pratt, senior vice president of government and public affairs for The Mosaic Company

— Demetri Sedita, founder of Bead Free Bay Initiative

— Walter Smith, principal consultant of W.L. Smith & Associates Consulting, and chairman of Tampa Bay Disaster Resiliency Initiative

— Taylor Ralph, president of REAL Building Consultants

— Daane Reinking, managing director of Puraglobe USA

— CJ Reynolds, director of resilience and engagement for the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council

— Bob Rohrlack, president and CEO of the Greater Tampa Bay Chamber

— Dr. Maya Trotz, professor at the USF Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering