Paul Renner announces staff picks for House GOP campaign arm

Rep. Paul Renner will get the keys to the House Republican campaign arm from House Speaker Chris Sprowls by the end of 2020, according to an email sent by Renner on Thursday afternoon.

The email lauded the current Speaker’s performance during his time leading House Majority, with Renner saying the Palm Harbor Republican “led an extraordinary effort in the 2020 election that saw our Republican caucus defend every incumbent and also win five seats held by Democrats, defying the promises of the media, the pollsters, and the Democrats.”

Renner, a future House Speaker, said that under his watch the committee “will aggressively recruit, fundraise, and execute to defend our expanded majority and look for any and all opportunities to go on offense. The foundation to be successful is being built now.”

Renner said he’s bringing on Frank Terraferma as director of House Campaigns. Terraferma is a Republican campaign veteran, having directed the campaign arm from 1997-2004 and again from 2011-2014.

“Frank was part of the team that won our House majority in 1996 (for the first time since the 1870s) and went on to work over many cycles to greatly expand our majority,” Renner said.

Renner also announced hires for a slew of top-level positions:

— Faron Boggs, who Renner said was “instrumental in our tremendous victories this year,” will continue on as political director.

— Andres Malave, formerly of Americans for Prosperity and the RNC, will join up as communications director.

— Kevin Reilly, a former staffer at the House Majority Office and a former legislative affairs director under then-Gov. Rick Scott, will take over as finance director.

— Katie Ballard, whom Renner extolled as a “phenomenal fundraiser,” joins as a fundraising consultant.

— Kay Linton, who served as an accountant at RPOF for nearly two decades, is the new administrative director.

— Eli Mention, who assisted on field operations for many candidates and coordinated Renner’s travel and schedule, will serve as the political aide.

“The next election will come sooner than you expect,” Renner said in a fundraising pitch. “You can help our caucus remain strong by supporting our 2022 efforts with a turnback investment of up to $25,000 in unspent funds. Your support will give us a head start toward building a strong war chest to defend our incumbents, win open seats, and challenge Democrats in seats they now hold.”

Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, is scheduled to take over as House Speaker following the 2022 elections. He represents House District 24, which encompasses Flagler County and parts of St. Johns and Volusia counties.