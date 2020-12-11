Stop the steal! New Donald Trump ads bemoan ‘broken election system’

Amidst repeated court setbacks, President Donald Trump continues to litigate the 2020 election as if it’s still a live issue, with two ads being released Saturday that bemoan purportedly stolen elections and a “broken system.”

Cable television viewers will be able to enjoy the ads, though the campaign did not announce details of budget, buy, and so on in a media release accompanying the creative.

The Evidence Is Overwhelming: FRAUD, a thirty-second spot, palpitates with the urgency of a police procedural.

“America deserved a honest election, and this is what they got,” asserts a female narrator, a prelude to a cavalcade of alleged subversions of democracy such as purported “suitcases of ballots” in the Peach State, corpses voting in Wisconsin, cash for vote schemes in Nevada, and other purported perfidies.

“The evidence is overwhelming,” asserts the urgent call-to-action beseeching the Trump faithful to “demand legislators fight for honest elections.”

The second spot runs 60 seconds and showcases the same call to action.

STOP THE STEAL uses a stentorian-voiced male narrator to make the case that Trump really won the election … but “something happened,” using argumentation that sometimes conflates causation and correlation and other times just throws them in a food processor and sets it to puree.

The evidence? Trump “got more votes than President [Barack] Obama and both Clintons … more votes than any President in history.”

Despite that achievement, and having “won Ohio, Florida, and 95% of bellwether counties,” the apparently assured victory was undermined, assures the narrator, by “rushed out mail-in ballots … dead people voting … Biden ballots added in the middle of the night.”

The Trump campaign says “these ads inform viewers of the widespread corruption that occurred in the 2020 election, including suitcases of Biden ballots, dead people voting, and money-for-vote schemes, while also encouraging voters to call their legislators to demand a free and fair election.”