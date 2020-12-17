First Coast records more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for second straight day

The First Coast tallied more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for a second day in a row, according to Florida Department of Health data released Thursday.

There were 79,269 total cases of COVID-19 recorded in the five-county Northeast Florida region, up 1,107 cases from the previous day. Wednesday’s tally was a 1,176 case increase over Tuesday and represented the most cases added in a single day in the past two weeks on the First Coast.

Jacksonville surged past 52,000 cases in Thursday’s data for a total of 52,674 infections. Jacksonville also recorded the highest positivity infection rate for the city in the past two weeks at 10.82%. The positivity infection rate has averaged 8.97% since Dec. 3 with the lowest figure in that time span at 7.44% on Dec. 11.

Duval County, along with three of the other five First Coast counties, recorded no new fatalities in Thursday’s data.

St. Johns County was the only county to add a new death caused by the pandemic for a total of 108, an increase of one over Wednesday’s figures.

St. Johns County now has 10,868 total cases since the outbreak began in March and an 11.39% positive test rate.

Every county in Northeast Florida had a test rate over 10% Thursday with Clay County at 10.55% and 9,562 total infections.

Nassau County had a 14.12% positivity rate for those being tested and 3,919 infections.

Baker County recorded an 18.37% positivity test rate and 2,246 total infections.

Across the state, there are now 1,168,483 recorded cases of coronavirus and 20,594 deaths caused by the affliction.