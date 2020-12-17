Connect with us

First Coast records more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for second straight day

Feds grant Florida approval power for wetlands-filling permits

Every county in the region saw positivity rates above 10%.

The First Coast tallied more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for a second day in a row, according to Florida Department of Health data released Thursday.

There were 79,269 total cases of COVID-19 recorded in the five-county Northeast Florida region, up 1,107 cases from the previous day. Wednesday’s tally was a 1,176 case increase over Tuesday and represented the most cases added in a single day in the past two weeks on the First Coast.

Jacksonville surged past 52,000 cases in Thursday’s data for a total of 52,674 infections. Jacksonville also recorded the highest positivity infection rate for the city in the past two weeks at 10.82%. The positivity infection rate has averaged 8.97% since Dec. 3 with the lowest figure in that time span at 7.44% on Dec. 11.

Duval County, along with three of the other five First Coast counties, recorded no new fatalities in Thursday’s data.

St. Johns County was the only county to add a new death caused by the pandemic for a total of 108, an increase of one over Wednesday’s figures.

St. Johns County now has 10,868 total cases since the outbreak began in March and an 11.39% positive test rate.

Every county in Northeast Florida had a test rate over 10% Thursday with Clay County at 10.55% and 9,562 total infections.

Nassau County had a 14.12% positivity rate for those being tested and 3,919 infections.

Baker County recorded an 18.37% positivity test rate and 2,246 total infections.

Across the state, there are now 1,168,483 recorded cases of coronavirus and 20,594 deaths caused by the affliction.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

