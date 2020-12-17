Mike Huckabee confirms he’s moving back to Arkansas

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee says he is moving back to Arkansas and selling his Florida home.

Huckabee, 65, on Wednesday confirmed social media reports that he is moving, saying he plans to live in his residence in Little Rock and will “consolidate everything to a new property later,” according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

He and his wife are selling their six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom beachside property, valued at nearly $7.2 million, Huckabee said.

Huckabee’s daughter, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, returned to Arkansas in June 2019 after leaving the Trump administration. She’s currently considering a run for governor in 2022.

“We are all happy (especially the grandkids) to have them home,” said Sanders, who declined to answer the newspaper’s campaign-related questions.

Asa Hutchinson, the state’s second-longest-serving Republican governor, also expressed his enthusiasm that his predecessor is returning.

“I’m delighted to have Governor Huckabee back to his roots. Welcome home,” Hutchinson said in a written statement.

Huckabee was the longest-serving Republican governor in state history, serving from 1996 to 2007.

He said he plans to continue to host a program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network and appear as a Fox News political analyst. He also has planned a podcast, daily newsletter, speaking events, political action committee, radio stations, writing books, corporate boards, and a video series for kids.

“I’m NOT retired!” Huckabee said.

