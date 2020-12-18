‘Trust’ issues: Vets group slams David Perdue on stock trades, biz deals

A veterans group put $1.75 million into an ad slamming Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

The ad, entitled “Trust,” launched Friday in the Atlanta and Macon markets, and features a veteran with deep ties to Georgia bashing Perdue’s character.

At issue for VoteVets: Perdue’s history of stock trades as a Senator, a flashpoint for those on the left who think his investment pattern was tantamount to insider trading.

Retired Major General Paul Eaton, the former commanding officer of the Fort Benning Army base near Columbus, tells Peach State voters that the incumbent Republican simply cannot be believed.

“When I trained my troops at Fort Benning, I told them you have to learn to trust each other,” Eaton said. “I don’t trust David Perdue.”

Eaton’s doubt about Perdue stems from the Senator having “voted to take health care away from 500,000 veterans” amidst recent revelations of the Senator’s “stock scandals,” such as “profiting from contracts for Navy submarines,” and “an FBI investigation for insider stock trading.”

“Georgia needs a Senator that puts our country first. And that’s not David Perdue,” Eaton adds.

The new spot, which makes no mention of Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff or of the other Senate race on the ballot, will add to the hundreds of millions of dollars already deployed for Georgia TV, radio, and digital ads, with much more spending still to come.

The Vote Vets ad serves as a counterpoint for messaging from Perdue’s campaign that he was “totally exonerated” of the accusations, and that the trust issues are really with the Democratic campaign.

“Jon Ossoff believes if you repeat a lie enough, people just might believe it,” the ad says. “But Ossoff’s stock trade attacks on David Perdue are totally false.”

“Senator Perdue wasn’t even at that briefing. Perdue was cleared by the bipartisan Senate Ethics Committee, the SEC and DOJ,” the narration continues. “Perdue was totally exonerated. Jon Ossoff, you just can’t believe him.”

Ossoff, of course, still holds Perdue is a “crook.”