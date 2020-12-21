Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

COVID-19 positive test rate trending downward in Central Florida

Headlines Influence

Judge rejects part of ‘sanctuary cities’ law

Headlines

COVID-19 positive test rate trending downward in Central Florida

Still, another 1,570 new cases were confirmed Monday.

on

Positive result rates appear to be falling for people taking COVID-19 tests in Central Florida, even as the region’s caseload continues to climb.

The percentage of people across the six counties of greater Orlando who received positive tests for COVID-19 had risen to the 9% range and peaked at 10.7% on Dec. 14. But the composite rate has since steadily fallen back to the 9% and 8% ranges, working its way down to 7.5% for the the batch of tests returned Sunday, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

Saturday’s batch also revealed a 7.5% positive test rate. Central Florida hadn’t seen consecutive days with rates below 8% since early December.

Still, the total number of new cases tallied across the region continued to tick slightly upward. On Monday, the Department of Health reported 1,570 new cases for Central Florida. Daily case loads fluctuate, and Mondays tend to have low numbers of new confirmed cases compared with mid- to late-week reports. The region’s seven-day average climbed Monday to 1,658. That average has gone up almost daily since Florida adjusted the numbers for Central Florida counties on Dec. 8.

In Monday’s report, Orange County saw 633 new COVID-19 cases added to its total; Osceola County, 227; Volusia County, 226; Lake County, 206; Brevard County, 156; and Seminole County, 122.

Lake again registered the region’s highest positive-test rate, with 11.7% of Sunday’s results coming back positive for COVID-19 infections. The rate in Osceola was 9.5%; Orange, 7.3%; Volusia, 7.2%; Seminole, 6.5%; and Brevard, 5.3%. There were 18,480 test results returned in that batch, a significantly high total, possibly reflecting a rush of people seeking to get tested before Christmas gatherings.

The state reported that 11 more people were admitted to hospitals across Central Florida because of COVID-19 complications, all of them in either Lake or Volusia counties. Six new patients were admitted in Volusia, and five in Lake.

Authorities attributed the deaths of seven people to COVID-19, including two each in Orange and Volusia.

Statewide, health officials confirmed 11,015 new COVID-19 diagnoses and 115 fatalities in Florida as the state begins week 2 of the vaccine rollout.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis gives state workers Christmas and New Year’s eves off