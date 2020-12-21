Connect with us

Florida, Miami-Dade County invest $20 million for Biscayne Bay environmental protection

Tampa bars cited for COVID-19 ordinance violations over weekend

The county and state are pitching $10 million each.

The State of Florida and Miami–Dade County plan to invest $20 million together to protect and preserve South Florida’s Biscayne Bay, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

The funding will go toward infrastructure updates and new technology to “protect, predict and prevent sanitary sewer overflow,” DeSantis said alongside Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Governor called the bay’s preservation and protection a top priority. He noted it is home to several “imperiled species” including the Florida manatee and the American crocodile.

“Biscayne Bay draws millions of tourists for boating, fishing and snorkeling,” DeSantis said. “It is an important part of both our local and state economies.”

Cava, a Democrat, said the bay is ailed by nutrient pollution, an over-reliance on septic and an aging infrastructure. In turn, coral reefs are in jeopardy and algae blooms and fish kills have plagued the water.

“My administration is committed to taking urgent action to reverse the damage, save the bay and preserve our environment and economy,” Cava said. “I am thrilled that we are able to announce this new funding from the state that will be pivotal and helping us to tackle this crisis head on.”

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Noah Valenstein praised the state and local partnership.

He said government was much slower to act on environmental issues in the past.

“This is a great time to be working on the environment in Florida and something we’re all thankful about,” Valenstein said. “Protecting our coral reef system here again — the third largest barrier reef system in the world one of Florida’s crown jewels and environmental resources — is so key.”

The state’s share of $10 million is a slice of its $625 million allocated for water resources.

The Governor said state and local officials will pair to determine “worthwhile projects” in the coming weeks.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    December 21, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Really. These projects will produce jobs! A. Twofer. Environment and Jobs!

