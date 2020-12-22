Was it treason? Lincoln Project slams Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue for abetting stolen election claims

Should they have said something?

When it comes to questioning a legal election in their own state, a new ad raises questions about how two Senators from Georgia now running for reelection handled explosive and unproven claims from the President of the United States.

Contending that their “silence” on claims of a stolen election “borders on the treasonous,” the never-Trump group The Lincoln Project fired a new hit at Georgia’s incumbent Republican Senators Tuesday.

The thirty-second spot, targeted to the voter-rich Atlanta metropolitan market ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff, pillories Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for failing to call the President to task for his continued claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him via illegal votes and machine legerdemain.

“Senators Loeffler and Perdue took oaths of office where they swore to defend our Constitution against threats both foreign and domestic,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Their silence is deafening and borders on treasonous as Donald Trump attempts to undercut our democracy for his own ego.”

The ad begins with mournful piano music and a plaintive female narration.

“The sitting Secretary of State receives death threats for defending a legally decided presidential election — a lifelong Republican who has fulfilled his oath of office with honor, duty and courage,” the narrator laments about threats to Brad Raffensperger. “Others have defended our democracy despite the danger to their families and themselves. The response from Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue? Silence.”

From there, the ad veers into a related subject: David Shafer, chair of the Georgia Republican Party, and his “loathsome, pathetic tweets,” before closing.

However, the takeaway message is yet another attack on Loeffler and Perdue as Trump sycophants, willing to go along with whatever he might want.

The Lincoln Project had already released one Georgia ad this week, a spot with a call-to-action to vote the Republicans out.

“Georgia just voted out the politics of hate, bigotry and anger, and chose the clear path for better lives for all Georgians, not just the filthy rich, not just the privileged few,” as Newsweek reported Monday.