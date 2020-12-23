Former Daytona Beach mayor, former Florida Medical Association president among Halifax Health board appointees

In a flurry of appointments issued Wednesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed five men to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners, including former Daytona Beach Mayor Glenn Ritchey.

Ritchey earns another stint in that role at the Daytona Beach medical center along with Florida Medical Association past president Carl “Rick” Lentz and retired golf course design executive Ed Connor. Other appointees include Foundation Risk Partners Executive Vice President Alan Florez and otolaryngologist Michael Munier.

Ritchey served as Mayor from 2007 to 2012 and is now the president and CEO of Southeast Automotive Management. He has been a member of the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners since 2000, has served on the Halifax Health – Foundation Board of Directors since 1993 and was the Halifax Health – Foundation’s President from 1999 to 2011.

He attended the General Motors University of Automotive Management at Texas Christian University and holds an honorary doctorate degree from Bethune-Cookman University.

Lentz, a Daytona Beach native who grew up around the world, was a plastic surgeon who held a private practice from 1979 until his retirement. He completed his residency and training in general surgery and plastic surgery while in the United States Air Force and later was a full Colonel in the United States Army Reserves.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Emory University and his doctor of medicine from the University of Miami.

Connor was the CEO of Golforms Inc., a golf course design and construction company, and was a registered civil engineer and licensed contractor in several states. Before retiring to Ormond Beach in 2001, he was a member of the American Alpine Club, and he has been involved with the Halifax Rowing Association, Tiger Bay Club and Healthy Communities.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of California, Berkley.

Florez, also of Ormond Beach, is a former member of the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees and has volunteered his time with the Florida Council of 100, the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations. Previously, he was the owner of ASF Advisors and an Executive Vice President at Brown and Brown Insurance.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Florida.

Munier, the third Ormond Beach resident appointed to the board Wednesday, is a certified otolaryngologist with Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat, where he has practiced for over 20 years. He attended medical school at Columbia University and completed his residency in Otolaryngology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

In May, DeSantis held a televised roundtable at Halifax Health Medical Center to encourage Floridians to return to hospitals as he lifted restrictions on hospitals conducting elective surgeries.