Gary Farmer, Allison Tant and Matt Willhite tee up 2022 bids

Family dinners, community aid, tamales: Orlando leaders' pandemic Christmas

The trio opened campaign accounts this week.

Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer and two House Democrats have taken the first formal steps toward running for re-election in 2022.

Farmer, Rep. Allison Tant and Rep. Matt Willhite opened campaign accounts this week to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Farmer was first elected to the Senate in 2016 in Broward County’s District 34 and was re-elected in 2018.

Tant was first elected this year in Leon County’s House District 9, capturing 57.8% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Willhite was first elected in Palm Beach County’s House District 86 in 2016 and received 56.8% of the vote as he was re-elected last month.

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

