Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 12.30.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 12.29.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 12.30.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

on

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The state’s economic outlook may be shaky right now, but Florida TaxWatch says there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic.

“As we close out a tumultuous year for Florida, defined by COVID-19 and its resulting disruptions to everyday life, we consider what may lie ahead. Overall, Florida’s economy in 2021 will be uncertain, influenced largely by pandemic changes, but there is reason to believe next year will be a hopeful year of growth for a state on the road to economic recovery,” FTW President and CEO Dominic Calabro said.

“With several promising vaccines on the horizon and gradually improving labor market conditions, Florida looks poised to undergo the slow but steady process of economic rebuilding over the coming year.”

On Wednesday, FTW released a report predicting solid growth in state gross domestic product and the labor force alongside a decline in the unemployment rate, which it expects to hit 5.5% — down from a high of 13.8% amid early pandemic lockdowns.

The sectors expected to grow fastest are leisure and hospitality (11.9%), education and health services (8.1%), and financial activities (8.1%), the latter of which FTW said will be the fastest-growing economic sector in Florida between 2020-2023 due to those jobs being work-from-home friendly.

But the report, “2021 Economic Preview: An Uncertain Yet Hopeful Year of Growth,” warns that most of the hospitality industry’s growth will be making up for the jobs shed during the pandemic.

The report also predicts Floridians’ real personal income — how much income an individual makes from salaries, wages and transfer payments — will dip 3.2% next year, partly due to falling stimulus and unemployment payments for many families, which initially offset some of the recession’s impacts in 2020.

And on housing, FTW says the robust seller’s market will continue in 2021 with declining inventory and strong demand driving home prices to new highs.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,283,701 FL residents (+13,638 since Tuesday)

— 22,422 Non-FL residents (+233 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 11,022 Travel related

— 490,112 Contact with a confirmed case

— 13,894 Both

— 768,673 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 62,508 in FL

Deaths:

— 21,857 in FL

Evening Reads

Donald Trump’s $2,000 checks all but dead as Republican Party Senate refuses aid” via Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press

Sen. Josh Hawley announces he will contest certification of Electoral College vote” via John Wagner of The Washington Post

The Joe Biden administration faces a gargantuan college debt crisis and there’s no perfect solution” via Diane Rado of the Florida Phoenix

Why Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have a stake in Georgia Senate runoff” via Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post

Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported U.S. case of virus variant” via Colleen Slevin and Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press

Gov. Ron DeSantis says COVID-19 vaccine distribution will ‘ramp up’ after New Year’s holiday” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel

Florida becomes first state to vaccinate people 65 and older” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

Broward Health says it has reached capacity through February for COVID-19 vaccinations” via Cindy Krischer Goodman and David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Northeast Florida’s debut of COVID-19 vaccine overwhelms health office, confuses public” via Christopher Hong of The Florida Times-Union

Nearly 14K new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Florida, 139 deaths” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

Imagining a post-pandemic Florida workplace: smaller, cleaner, with fewer co-workers” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times

Miami schools paid $9M to 5 students raped by ex-teacher, then tried to keep it quiet” via Colleen Wright of the Miami Herald

The weird world of Disney: Some wild things happened in 2020 at the theme parks” via Gabrielle Russon of the Orlando Sentinel

How 2020 changed Hollywood, and the movies, forever” via Rebecca Rubin and Brent Lang of Variety

How the networks will fill airtime on a quiet New Year’s Eve” via Julia Jacobs of The New York Times

Quote of the Day

“You have people who are in the Greatest Generation; you have people who fought in World War II, survived the Holocaust. These are people that we’ve got to stand with and prioritize. Today, we’re seeing that prioritization in practice.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on giving seniors vaccine priority.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida TaxWatch remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ in 2021 economic outlook